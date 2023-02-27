Tesla Investor Day to lay base for green tidal wave, but expectations are big

By

Tesla’s Investor Day on Wednesday will lay a foundation for the green tidal wave that will help the global shift to electric vehicles, but the expectations for the event are truly monumental, Wedbush’s Dan Ives said in a note to investors on Monday.

Tesla will hold its Investor Day at Gigafactory Texas this week, and the company is expected to reveal numerous new developments in its company roadmap, including details about its Master Plan Part 3 and potential updates regarding its affordable vehicle model that is already in development.

There are even expectations that new details regarding the Cybertruck’s initial production and Semi delivery dates, as well as 4680 production updates, will be outlined during the event. Ives believes these details will be crucial to a successful day, but even more details regarding how Tesla plans to expand its global production capacity and build new factories to reach a new global footprint, as the automaker ultimately has plans to manufacture 20 million vehicles annually by 2030:

“This next “Master Plan” from Musk will give further insight into the broader strategic roadmap looking ahead and lays the foundation for the next decade for Tesla with the green tidal wave hitting globally on the shift to EVs.”

Everyone is expecting huge updates, and the company is more than interested in coming through on them, obviously. But more than words, Tesla will have to make major jumps forward to accomplish all of these goals. Investors will undoubtedly be listening to what specific details CEO Elon Musk and other executives have that will back up these monumental expectations.

Laying out a vision is what Ives expects from Musk during the Wednesday event, and Tesla’s goal of helping transition the world to sustainable energy comes through this company. Without it, we would likely not be where we are today in terms of the EV movement, especially as legacy automakers with far more volume capabilities have been struggling to keep up with Tesla.

Ives holds a $225 price target and an Outperform rating on Tesla stock. Wedbush said it is looking forward to what Tesla brings to support the company’s story and future roadmap.

Disclosure: Joey Klender is a Tesla Shareholder.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla Investor Day to lay base for green tidal wave, but expectations are big