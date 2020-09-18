Tesla (TSLA) gets two new PTs, but they’re not Battery Day related

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has received two more new price targets on its stock before trading hours began on Friday. The two increased outlooks for the electric automaker’s stock come from Piper Sandler and Wedbush, who increased their targets from $480 to $515, and to $475 from $380, respectively. Interestingly, the increases had nothing to do with Tesla’s upcoming Battery Day, which has boosted TSLA price targets numerous times in the past weeks.

Piper Sandler’s Alexander Potter raised his price target after stating that Tesla’s Energy segment, along with CEO Elon Musk’s compensation, are “poorly-understood aspects” of the company’s business.

“These topics can be vexing,” Potter wrote in a note to clients, “but they are growing increasingly material, and as such, we think they will warrant more explicit attention.”

Tesla Energy is one of the most notable solar businesses in the United States. While this portion of Tesla’s business model goes relatively unnoticed because of the notoriety of the automotive side, it has plenty of weight on its own that could positively affect the stock price.

Potter states that Piper Sandler expects Tesla Energy to eventually exceed $200 billion in annual revenue, and expects the company to control at least 33% of the market for stationary batteries.

Potter also believes the demand for solar products will continue to increase, making Tesla Energy more relevant than ever. “We anticipate sharply higher demand for these products, particularly in the late 2020s and 2030s, as renewable energy grows toward 40% of electricity generation.

Piper Sandler also touched on Musk’s compensation package, which is a prime point of focus for many of the company’s skeptics. Musk’s paychecks are all performance-based, and while he collects a California minimum salary check, he has never touched it and admits it is sitting in a Tesla bank account somewhere.

Wedbush’s Dan Ives hiked his price target from $380 to $475 as well, citing demand in China as “robust and stronger-than-expected.” China has been one of Tesla’s most prosperous areas of business, creating vast amounts of value on Wall Street. Tesla has become the most popular car brand in Hong Kong, and the Model 3 has become the most popular vehicle in the city.

“The pent-up demand in the China EV market for Model 3’s and recent price cuts are catalyzing strong unit deliveries for Musk & Co. in this key market with increased market share vs. domestic competitors as the Giga 3 success story continues to play out,” Ives wrote to his clients on Friday, according to MarketWatch.

Tesla’s China success has been fueled by Giga Shanghai’s impressive annual production, despite only being opened since January 2020. However, the company is expanding the plant to make way for the production of the Model Y, which will likely begin production late this year.

At the time of writing, TSLA shares were up over 4%, trading at around $441.50.

Disclaimer: Joey Klender is a TSLA shareholder.