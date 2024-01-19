The Boring Company’s Prufrock spotted at Giga Texas 

By

The Boring Company’s (TBC) tunnel boring machine (TBM) Prufrock has been spotted at Gigafactory Texas, preparing to dive underneath the Tesla factory.

Drone operator, Joe Tegtmeyer, spotted TBC’s Prufrock being assembled at Tesla Giga Texas. The Prufrock sighting hints that TBC will start digging underneath Tesla’s headquarters soon. Giga Texas’s Boring tunnel is expected to start at State Highway 130 (SH 130) or the Pickle Parkway. It will reportedly transport freshly manufactured cars in Giga Texas, as they prepare for customer deliveries.

The Boring Company is using its latest boring machine, Prufrock, to dig the tunnel at Giga Texas. It is unclear which Prufrock machine TBC will use, as there are three.

Just now! @boringcompany Prufrock assembly underway at Giga Texas! Snapped a few more images on my way home. More in my video later today! pic.twitter.com/ckS9sbRtMn — Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠🛸😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) January 18, 2024

Prufrock boasts increased speed and efficiency compared to its predecessors, promising to expedite the tunnel’s construction. Prufrock is designed to bore a tunnel at a speed of over 1 mile per week, which is 6x faster than TBC’s previous TBM, Godot+. The Boring Company’s medium goal for Prufrock is to exceed 1/10th of human walking speed or 7 miles per day.

The success of Giga Texa’s Boring Company tunnel could pave the way for a network of tunnels connecting various Tesla facilities in the area, streamlining production and logistics across the company’s operations. In the past, there has been speculation that Elon Musk might consider connecting all his companies in Texas through Boring Company tunnels, as most of them have established headquarters in the state.

While the exact timeline for the tunnel’s completion remains under wraps, one thing is clear: this project marks a significant leap forward in Tesla’s quest for innovation and efficiency. The Boring Company’s involvement adds a layer of intrigue and technical expertise, making this tunnel more than just a transportation route; it’s a testament to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.

