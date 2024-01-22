Stellantis unveils STLA Large platform coming to Jeep and Dodge BEVs

By

Stellantis recently unveiled its STLA Large platform, which will launch with Jeep and Dodge battery electric vehicles (BEV).

The STLA large is a native BEV platform designed for 400-volt and 800-volt electric architectures. It has three-in-one electric drive modules (EDMs) that consist of the motor, power inverter, and gear reduction, which can configured for front-wheel-drive (FWD), rear-wheel-drive (RWD), and all-wheel-drive (AWD).

According to Stellantis, the STLA Large has battery pack options with “energy ratings” between 85 and 118 kWh. The car manufacturer aims to deliver a range of 800 km/500 miles for sedans with the STLA large platform. Stellantis calculates that fast charging with the STLA large would add up to 4.5 kWh per minute to the 800-volt battery pack.

The STLA Large will be rolling out to Jeep and Dodge BEVs in North America first. Stellantis plans to bring the STLA Large platform to its other brands, including the Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, and Maserati. The legacy automaker plans to launch 8 vehicles with the STLA Large platform from 2024 to 2026.

Below are the STLA Large’s metrics

Overall length range: 187.6-201.8 inches (4,764-5,126 mm)

Overall width range: 74.7-79.9 inches (1,897-2,030 mm)

Wheelbase range: 113.0-121.1 inches (2,870-3,075 mm)

Ground clearance range: 5.5-11.3 inches (140-288 mm)

Maximum tire diameter: 32.6 inches (858 mm)

The STLA Large is one of four BEV platforms Stellantis presented during EV Day 2021. The four BEV platforms will be the backbone of the legacy OEMs Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan. Stellantis already released the STLA Medium platform in July 2023.

“Our goals for our STLA platforms are ambitious, but this is what our customers need from us today. Creating a family of vehicles from a well-engineered set of components that is flexible enough to cover multiple vehicle types and propulsions, overperforming any of our current products, will address each of our iconic brands’ customers. The flexibility and agility of this platform is its hallmark and will be a driving force for our success in the shift to electrification in North America,” Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said.

The STLA Large is also available in other energy variants, including hybrid and internal combustion, which Stellantis claims will help customers transition to full electric vehicles.

