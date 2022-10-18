By

Las Vegas officials are hoping that The Boring Company’s Vegas Loop will already be operational by Super Bowl LVIII. The high-profile sporting event is scheduled to be held at the Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024.

Steve Hill, President and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, previously mentioned his goal of having the Vegas Loop operational by Super Bowl LVIII. And amidst the expansion of the underground transport system today, Hill continues to hold out hope that the dream may still come true.

“I think it’s still a possibility. We are working to try and make that happen,” Hill said, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Boring Company’s sprawling 34-mile Vegas Loop is expected to have at least 55 stations, including ones at Allegiant Stadium, Harry Reid International Airport, UNLV, several Las Vegas Strip resorts, as well as key locations in downtown Las Vegas. A fleet of Teslas is expected to be used to transport commuters along the underground tunnel system.

The Boring Company President Steve Davis stated this year that he is hoping to have work on the Vegas Loop start sometime in 2023. Following this, he expects about five to ten new Loop stations to go online within the first six months of construction and 15-20 stations to be added each year until the system reaches completion.

The Boring Company Vegas Loop will be built in phases, though various parts of the system will be connected later. So far, Las Vegas has been a great testing ground for The Boring Company’s technology, with the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) Loop already in operation since April 2021. A new station at Resorts World started operations earlier this year, and another station is being planned at the Westgate. The Resorts World and Westgate stations are expected to be part of the larger Vegas Loop.

“We’re very close to getting a permit to start the Westgate [tunnel]. From a construction standpoint, we’ve got to work with shows to make sure we’re not interfering with what they have,” Hill said, though he also suggested that the Westgate tunnel should start construction after CES this coming January 2023.

Overall, it’s no surprise that Las Vegas officials are looking to have the Vegas Loop operational by Super Bowl LVIII. With tens of thousands of visitors expected throughout the week leading up to the big game, Super Bowl LVIII is expected to be one of most financially successful weekends in Las Vegas history. Super Bowl LVIII is predicted to have a $500 million economic impact, create thousands of jobs, and open doors for small and minority-owned businesses.

“There’s no event that has the spotlight on it like the Super Bowl does. That means there’s not going to be an event that brings more attention to Las Vegas. It is our biggest opportunity to show what we can do,” Hill said.

