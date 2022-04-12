Toyota officially launches the bZ4X, its first full EV in nearly a decade

By

Toyota’s bZ4X electric vehicle arrives at dealers this Spring, catalyzing the Japanese automaker’s launch into pure EVs, its first in nearly ten years.

“The all-electric Toyota bZ4X SUV not only looks to further Toyota’s commitment to a carbon-neutral future, but it does so in style,” the company said after launching the vehicle this morning. “Ready to make a fresh mark on the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) segment, bZ4X blends bold, modern styling with tech-laden features in an extremely capable platform.”

The bZ4X is Toyota’s first addition to the global bZ series, which stands for “Beyond Zero.” Designed and developed with human-centricity at the heart, Toyota said it hopes to provide more than a mobility solution for customers, but also an innovative space for drivers to imagine a new era of the company’s vehicles.

The bZ4X is a competitive and attractive option for electric vehicle buyers. Important metrics like range and performance are at the focal point of any consumer’s decision in the emerging EV sector, and Toyota brought some competitive numbers to the table with its introductory bZ offering. The bZ4X offers 252 miles of range in its XLE front-wheel-drive models and will start at just $42,000. Not to mention, the bZ4X’s body style is a common selection in the U.S. market. Combining functionality with a sleek design, it is neither bulky nor restrictive.

Toyota said the design of the bZ4X is one that focuses on a “dynamically flowing silhouette.” “The profile of the bZ4X is balanced and sleek, with dynamic character lines that flow from front to rear,” the automaker said. It is a sporty look that also encapsulates some futuristic features, like the enclosed grille area that is simply not feasible on a gas-powered vehicle. Despite its design, it still has the classic Toyota look, keeping the vehicle unique in its own way, not veering too far away from the overall feel of its cars.

Four Trim Levels, All Under $50k

Toyota will offer four trim levels for the bZ4X: two grades with XLE and Limited and two drivetrains, front-wheel and all-wheel-drive.

2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE FWD – $42,000

2023 Toyota bZ4X Limited FWD – $46,700

2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE AWD – $44,080

2023 Toyota bZ4X Limited AWD – $48,780

Front-Wheel-Drive trim levels will produce 201 horsepower, with All-Wheel-Drive configurations offering slightly more at 214. Instant torque will help the bZ4X achieve a 7.1-second 0-60 MPH time for the FWD trims and just 6.5 seconds for the AWD drivetrains.

All bZ4X models are equipped with a J1772/CCS1 socket, so home and public charging will be a breeze. Toyota said that there is also a 6.6 kW onboard charger, which allows the bZ4X to charge from low to full in about 9 hours with a Level 2 charger at home or in public.

Toyota’s Big Plans for EVs

About a quarter of Toyota’s total sales in the United States in 2021 were of its electrified vehicles, it said. However, these are not pure EVs, and included hydrogen fuel cell electrics, hybrids, and plug-in hybrids.

There are big plans for pure EVs at Toyota, however, despite its focus on other powertrains for many years. Globally, Toyota plans to expand to around 70 electrified models by 2025, featuring 15 dedicated pure EVs. Seven of the fifteen will feature the bZ brand moniker. “This diverse portfolio of electrified products will help propel Toyota toward its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050,” the company added. “Globally, Toyota has put more than 20 million electrified models on the road – with a CO 2 emissions reduction effect equivalent to the CO 2 emissions reduction of over 5.5 million BEVs. Over the next nine years, Toyota will invest $70+ billion in electrified vehicles as a whole with the target to launch 3.5 million BEVs globally in 2030.”

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at [email protected]. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at [email protected].

Toyota officially launches the bZ4X, its first full EV in nearly a decade