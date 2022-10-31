Twitter to revise user verification process

By

Changes are coming to Twitter’s user verification process. The update was confirmed by Elon Musk in a tweet on Sunday.

Musk was active on Twitter this weekend, with numerous reports closely following his team’s current activities on the social media company. Amidst Musk’s weekend Twitter session, spaceflight photographer John Kraus brought up the issue of Twitter’s verification process and its issues.

Kraus is a prolific spaceflight photographer whose work has been featured in numerous publications. Despite this and the fact that he has over 137,000 followers on Twitter, the social media company has rejected his verification attempts multiple times in the past. This is quite interesting since some spam accounts on the platform have verified badges.

The whole verification process is being revamped right now — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2022

Musk responded to the spaceflight photographer’s post, noting that “the whole verification process is being revamped right now.” The Tesla CEO’s comments bode well for Twitter and its users, especially considering the difficulty of securing a verified badge from the social media company.

Teslarati itself has felt this. The publication currently has 700,000 followers on Twitter and its staff includes a verified user in the form of Johnna Crider. Despite this, the company’s frequent attempts to secure user verification from Twitter have been perennially unsuccessful. No reasons have ever been provided by Twitter when the (seemingly automatic) rejections are sent either.

Hopefully, Elon Musk’s changes to Twitter’s user verification process will be implemented soon. Twitter’s current verification system is muddy at best and seemingly biased at worst, and the social media company never really provides any explanation as to why verification requests are rejected. Fortunately, Musk has already initiated some changes at Twitter, so there seems to be a good chance that a revamped verification system gets rolled out soon.

