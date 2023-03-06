UCLA unveils new ARTEMIS robot for soccer tournament

By

UCLA has posted a new video showing off its latest iteration of the ARTEMIS robot project, which will compete in the RoboCup soccer league.

A renewed sense of enthusiasm has surrounded the robotics industry since Tesla entered the space with the Optimus robot, especially when combined with Elon Musk’s fervent backing of the technology and its potential use in manufacturing. Now, one of the most promising robotics projects in the United States from the University of California Los Angeles has been shown off on video in its newest iteration.

The video of the ARTEMIS robot’s new capabilities was posted on the UCLA Robotics and Mechanisms Laboratory (RoMeLa) YouTube channel this morning.

Much like the ever-popular Boston Dynamics robot training videos, UCLA puts ARTEMIS through some incredibly harsh testing. The robot is forced to walk long distances without support, walk over uneven surfaces, be kicked and punched while staying upright, and more.

While the video shows some incredible feats of the new robot, perhaps more impressive are the claims the ARTEMIS engineers make about their latest project.

The robot’s engineers claim it is the fastest-walking humanoid robot on the planet walking at 2.1 meters per second, can run “with a flight phase with both feet off the ground,” and is the third humanoid robot ever to do so, and operates completely untethered thanks to its onboard battery and computation system.

The list of technical improvements that came to the platform to allow this incredible amount of movement is equally extensive, including a new system of “proprioceptive actuators” to move the robot, “unconventional hip orientation for better torque distribution between yaw and roll actuators,” “optimized inertia for dynamic locomotion,” and a “new type of front and back single-axis foot force sensor.”

RoboCup, which ARTEMIS has been designed to compete in, is a significant competition that pits robots vs. robots in soccer matches, which has resulted in UCLA engineers rephrasing the ARTEMIS acronym as “A Robot That Exceeds Messi In Soccer.” The competition has numerous sub-sections, including “standard platform,” small size, and humanoid, which ARTEMIS will compete in.

This is far from the first robot RoMeLa has constructed, nor is it the first to compete in the RoboCup soccer tournament. However, compared to previous robots such as THOR, SAFFiR, and CHARLI, ARTEMIS has far more movement capabilities and is significantly more compact.

As robots become increasingly more important within industrial applications, there is no doubt that more and more companies will join the likes of Tesla in investing in robotics. And with videos like these, that future might be just around the corner.

