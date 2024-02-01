Volkswagen ID.4 gets access to Plug&Charge at Electrify America stations

By

The 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 will include Plug&Charge access at Electrify America stations starting in early 2024. VW ID.4 owners may activate the feature via the Electrify America app.

According to Volkswagen of America, its 2023 ID.4 Standard and S variants come with a three-year plan of 30-minute charging sessions at Electrify America DC fast chargers.

The 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 is assembled in Tennessee and has three variants: Standard/Pro, S, and S Plus. VW offers two battery options for the 2023 ID.4, a 62 kWh battery pack and an 82 kWh battery pack. The German automaker also offers two powertrain options for the ID.4.

The Standard ID.4 model with a 62 kWh battery pack has an EPA-estimated range of 209 miles and has a starting MSRP of $38,995. Meanwhile, the Pro model with an 82 kWh battery pack has an EPA-estimated range of 275 miles. The Pro ID.4 starts at $43,995.

Volkswagen recently announced that 2023 and 2024 ID.4 units with SK On battery components qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA) entire $7,500 federal tax credit for electric vehicles. Only ID.4 units with SK On battery components qualify for the whole tax credit. Those with LG batter do not qualify.

In December 2023, Volkswagen announced its adoption of Tesla’s NACS charging port beginning in 2025. Volkswagen’s new brand, Scout Motors, will include Tesla’s charging port when it launches in the North American market.

