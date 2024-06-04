By

A Rivian R1T refresh is slated to appear at an upcoming race in Colorado per a teaser posted by the automaker, and the full vehicle was also spotted by one viewer over the weekend.

After Rivian teased close-up photos of the R1T refresh on Instagram last week, saying they were excited for the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, some have spotted the full electric pickup. The photos from the electric vehicle (EV) maker show decals for the Pikes Peak on the truck’s tailgate, along with a side shot of a 21 in a black circle.

Rivian Forums user Calvin2518 posted follow-up photos of the full R1T refresh in the nearby city of Colorado Springs on Saturday, as it was being towed by a similar white R1T refresh with the same number, 21, on the side. The user also noted that the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb had begun time attack trials for the upcoming race, which is set for June 23, as detailed on the event’s website.

EVs have been a part of the mostly-gas race for the past handful of years, with a Rivian R1T competing for the first time last year. Tesla’s vehicles have also taken part in the race and will do so again this year, with the Unplugged Performance team notably outfitting a Model S Plaid driven by longtime racecar driver Randy Pobst.

R1T refresh units have been spotted being driven on public roads in recent months, typically camouflaged by an exterior wrap as the automaker performs testing on the highly anticipated redesign. While Rivian hasn’t yet unveiled the updated vehicle to the public, its expected to happen in the coming months.

Rivian is also preparing to begin production of its recently unveiled R2 line at its factory in Normal, Illinois, which the company announced as a change from initial plans to build the vehicle at an upcoming factory in Georgia. After unveiling the R2, Rivian also surprised onlookers by sharing plans for another generation of compact EVs known as the R3 and R3X.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Wrapped Rivian R1T refresh participating in Colorado race