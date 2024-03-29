By

Volkswagen of America recently announced its offer structure for the 2025 VW ID.7, due to launch in the United States by Q3 2024.

The German automaker will offer two ID.7 trims in the United States: the Pro S and the Pro S Plus. The two trims are available in RWD and 4MOTION AWD configurations. Volkswagen of America will announce the VW ID.7 Pro S and Pro S Plus’ range and pricing closer to their launch in the third quarter.

The Volkswagen ID.7 trims offered in the US will come standard with an 82 kWh battery pack and a 15-inch infotainment system. They will also feature an augmented reality head-up display, 12-way adjustable front seats with massagers, and a panoramic glass roof with electrochromic dimming.

Customers have five exterior paint options: Mythos Black, Glacier White, Moonstone Grey, Aquamarine Blue, and Kings Red. For the ID.7 Pro S or Pro S Plus, they will be given two interior color options. The first is Galaxy, which has a dark interior palette and black seats with white stitching. The second option is Lunar, which has a light interior palette and gray seats with contrast stitching.

Initial reviews of the 2025 Volkswagen ID.7 are good. Reviewers think the ID.7 is a good balance between high-tech and luxury.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

2025 Volkswagen ID.7 to launch in the US by Q3