Elon Musk’s legal team asks judge to dismiss $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit

Elon Musk’s legal team is seeking the dismissal of a $258 billion racketeering lawsuit accusing the Tesla CEO of running a scheme to support the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin. The request was filed by Musk’s legal team in a Manhattan federal court.

Musk’s Dogecoin lawsuit was filed last June, with the plaintiffs seeking $258 billion in damages. This amount is about three times the estimated decline of Dogecoin’s market value in the 13 months since the suit was filed. But while the lawsuit itself is quite ambitious, Musk’s lawyers noted in their filing that the legal action has no footing.

Musk’s lawyers dubbed the lawsuit by Dogecoin investors a “fanciful work of fiction” over the CEO’s “innocuous and often silly tweets” about the meme cryptocurrency. They also argued that the plaintiffs never really explained how Musk supposedly intended to defraud anyone or conceal risks about Dogecoin.

With this in mind, Musk’s comments such as “Dogecoin Rulz” and “no highs, no lows, only Doge” are simply too vague to support a claim for fraud, the lawyers noted.

“There is nothing unlawful about tweeting words of support for, or funny pictures about, a legitimate cryptocurrency that continues to hold a market cap of nearly $10 billion. This court should put a stop to plaintiffs’ fantasy and dismiss the complaint,” Musk’s legal team wrote. The team also rejected the idea of Dogecoin qualifying as a security.

The Dogecoin investors claimed that Musk intentionally drove up the meme cryptocurrency’s price by over 36,000% over two years before letting it crash, as noted in a Reuters report. The plaintiffs noted that this move ended up generating billions in profit at the expense of other Dogecoin investors. The lawsuit also cited Musk’s comment about Dogecoin during his appearance at Saturday Night Live (SNL), where he dubbed the cryptocurrency a “hustle.”

Overall, pinning Musk with the $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit might be easier said than done. Despite his open support for the meme cryptocurrency, after all, Musk has always advised everyone to be careful with digital currencies. This was highlighted during an impromptu interview in May 2021.

“First of all, I think people should not invest their life savings in cryptocurrency. To be clear, I think that’s unwise. But if you want to sort of speculate and maybe have some fun, there is a good chance that crypto is the future currency of Earth. And then, it’s like, which one is it going to be? Maybe it’ll be multiple. But it should be considered speculation at this point. So don’t go too far on the crypto speculation part,” Musk said.

