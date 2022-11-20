Audi provides behind the scenes look at its S1 e-tron quattro Hoonitron

By

Audi provided a behind-the-scenes look at its S1 e-tron quattro Hoonitron designed for Ken Block’s first Electrikhana video on Friday.

In August, the Audi S1 e-tron quattro Hoonitron made its U.S. debut during Monterey Car Week. The all-electric vehicle is being featured in Ken Block’s first Electrikhana film, and on Friday, the automaker shared more details about the vehicle. The S1 Hoonitron, an electric drift car, was custom designed and built by Audi specifically for Block’s film.

Block, a professional rally driver with the Hoonigan Racing Division, filmed Electrikhana along the Las Vegas Strip, which was closed down for the filming. Block credited the instant torque and shiftless driving nature of an electric motor for enabling him to “push certain tricks to a whole new realm.”

In Friday’s video, Block shared that progress motivated him to create “something that ignites my passion and will inspire people.” Block has been part of Audi’s team since last year, and the video looks “at what it took to bring this car to life.”

Audi’s Chief Technical Officer and board member, Oliver Hoffman, added that Audi was equally excited that Block joined the Audi team. “Our shared passion for performance and stunning design perfectly came together in the Audi S1 e-tron quattro Hoonitron. Together, we have one goal: to electrify Gymkhana.”

Hoffman dove into the specifications of the all-electric Hoonitron, noting that it’s a fully electric prototype that pays tribute to Audi’s motorsport past while blazing the automaker’s trail for its future. “A real live example of Vorsprung durch Technik,” the executive said, referring to the automaker’s motto.

You can watch the full video below.

