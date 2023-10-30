Biden beefs up AI risk management with new Executive Order

By

On Monday, President Joe Biden and the White House announced a new Executive Order that would beef up risk management of Artificial Intelligence (AI), establishing new standards to protect Americans’ privacy, safety, and security, as well as advancing equity and civil rights by standing up for consumers and workers while still promoting innovation and competition.

AI projects have been in development for many years, but only recently have they become more complex and advanced.

In fact, many of them are becoming so innovative that some experts and others involved in the sector are calling for a pause. Elon Musk is one of the individuals who believes AI development should be slowed in an effort to keep people safe.

The White House and President Biden’s new Executive Order aims to protect humans and their rights while also examining AI development and whether certain projects should be slowed, paused, or even terminated if they pose risks to national security.

One of the more pertinent issues that the Executive Order examines is protecting Americans from AI-enabled fraud, which has become a very real threat due to deep fakes and other forms of impersonation.

The Biden Administration said it has secured voluntary commitments from 15 leading AI companies that will help drive the safe, secure, and trustworthy development of AI.

It also “consulted widely on AI governance frameworks over the past several months” with various countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, the UAE, and the UK.

Musk calls for AI Pause

In June, Musk said at the VivaTech Conference in Paris that AI development should make people “concerned.”

Musk said:

“I have exposure to the most cutting-edge AI, and I think people should be really concerned about it. I keep sounding the alarm bell, but until people see robots going down the street killing people, they don’t know how to react because it seems so ethereal…If we are not careful with creating artificial general intelligence, we could have potentially a catastrophic outcome.”

He then called for a pause in AI development until there was regulation that could result in saved lives.

It appears that the Biden Administration’s Executive Order is the first step in ensuring responsible AI development.

