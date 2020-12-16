The Boring Company pushes TX expansion with new lease near Gigafactory Texas

Elon Musk’s Boring Company has leased an industrial space with two buildings in Pflugerville, Travis County, Texas. On December 7, The Boring Co. registered for renovation work at 15709 Impact Way in Pflugerville with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

The Pflugerville industrial space is less than 20 miles away from Del Valle, Texas where Tesla’s Cybertruck Gigafactory is currently being constructed, reported the Austin Business Journal. The space consists of two buildings on 14 acres of land.

The building that appears to have been leased by The Boring Company in Pflugerville, Texas. (Credit: crexi.com via the Austin Business Journal)

Reports about The Boring Co. coming to Texas spread last month, partly because the tunneling startup listed a number of job postings for Central Texas. The recent lease of the industrial space in Pflugerville would support the rumors.

The Boring Co. is set to finish and launch its Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) Loop in Sin City soon. In October, Elon Musk said the LVCC Loop would be ready “in a month or so.” Since then, the tunneling startup has submitted the application for its Vegas Loop to the Las Vegas City Council. A short video showcasing one of the LVCC Loop’s stations has also been posted online.

The distance between Pflugerville, TX and the Gigafactory Texas site. (Credit: Google Maps)

Musk announced his official move to the Lone Star state recently. Part of the reason he decided to move was because he traveled to Texas often for business at SpaceX’s Boca Chica site and the Tesla Cybertruck Gigafactory. With this new development, it would appear that Elon Musk would soon have another business-related reason to stay in Texas.

Watch a local news feature on The Boring Company’s new Texas site in the video below.

