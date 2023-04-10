Elon Musk corrects presidential candidate who misunderstood Tesla’s Master Plan Part 3

By

When Tesla Asia announced the company’s new Megafactory in China, US Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy had some reservations. The candidate noted that the update from Tesla was “concerning” since it would give China an unwarranted advantage. Elon Musk strongly disagreed.

Tesla’s new Megafactory in China will be built in Shanghai’s Lingang area. The facility is planned to be capable of producing 10,000 Megapacks per year, or nearly 40 GWh of energy storage. Construction of the factory is expected to start in Q3 2023, with Megapack production poised to start in Q2 2024. The facility will be supplying Megapacks to global markets.

Ramaswamy, who is running for US President under the Republican Party, stated that while he admires what Elon Musk is doing with Twitter, the CEO’s “doubling down with the CCP” is a completely different matter. The candidate also expressed his disdain for electric vehicle subsidies.

This is concerning. When we’re all forced to drive electric vehicles, the real master won’t be Elon. It’ll be Xi Jinping, and the name “Master Plan 3” is eerily spot-on. I love what @elonmusk is trying to do with Twitter but doubling down with the CCP is another matter. Companies… https://t.co/V0U63vv76N — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) April 9, 2023

“This is concerning. When we’re all forced to drive electric vehicles, the real master won’t be Elon. It’ll be Xi Jinping, and the name ‘Master Plan 3’ is eerily spot-on. I love what Elon Musk is trying to do with Twitter but doubling down with the CCP is another matter.

“Companies should & will continue to do whatever allows them to be most successful, but it’s the job of US policymakers not to let American companies sell Xi Jinping the rope today that he’ll use to hang us tomorrow. That’s exactly what the climate cult accomplishes, and electric vehicle subsidies are one of many small pawns in that game,” Ramaswamy wrote.

The US Presidential candidate’s comments drew quite a bit of criticism and sarcastic comments from users of the social media platform, several of whom noted that Ramaswamy completely misunderstood Tesla’s Master Plan Part 3. Among these was noted investor David Sacks, who joked that he didn’t know Chinese President Xi Jinping had taken over Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas facility. Sacks’ comment drew a follow-up from Musk.

Musk explained that Ramaswamy’s take on the matter is “wrong on many levels,” particularly since Tesla is growing rapidly in the United States. Plus, Musk highlighted, if Tesla’s competitors are to receive subsidies, there is no reason why Tesla should not be included. That being said, the CEO reiterated his previous point that the EV sector is better off without subsidies at all.

Yeah, wrong on many levels. Tesla is increasing production rapidly in Texas, California & Nevada.



Our competitors require subsidies, not us. That said, if competitors get subsidies, Tesla should get them too.



Tesla’s competitive position would improve if all subsidies ended. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2023

“Yeah, wrong on many levels. Tesla is increasing production rapidly in Texas, California & Nevada. Our competitors require subsidies, not us. That said, if competitors get subsidies, Tesla should get them too. Tesla’s competitive position would improve if all subsidies ended,” Musk wrote.

It should be noted that Musk’s stance against EV subsidies is nothing new. During an interview with The Wall Street Journal at the publication’s CEO Council Summit in late December 2021, Musk actually advised against the Biden administration’s proposed subsidies of up to $12,500 per electric vehicle under the Build Back Better Act.

“It’s worth noting that the (electric) vehicle purchase tax credit, the $7,500, Tesla stopped getting that two years ago. Whereas everyone else except for GM gets the $7,500 tax credit. So all of our sales this year and last year had nothing to do with the tax credit because we’re no longer eligible because we’ve made so many electric cars. Tesla’s made roughly two-thirds of all the electric cars made in the United States. I’m not sure if most people are aware of that. So Tesla’s made roughly twice as many electric vehicles as everyone else has made. Honestly, I would just can this whole bill. Don’t pass it. That’s my recommendation,” Musk said then.

