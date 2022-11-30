Elon Musk’s Neuralink “Show and Tell” livestream link goes online

By

Neuralink, Elon Musk’s brain-machine startup, is poised to hold its highly anticipated “Show and Tell” event later today. The event will start at 6 p.m. Pacific Time.

The livestream to the event has gone live on the startup’s official YouTube channel. Similar to Tesla’s events, such as AI Day and Battery Day, Neuralink’s “Show and Tell” seems to be a recruitment event at its core.

In the description of the recently-posted livestream, the brain-machine startup invited those who are interested in its work to apply to the company. A link to Neuralink’s Careers website was also provided. A look at the Careers page itself shows that Neuralink is hiring for two of its departments — the Implant and Robotics teams.

Both Elon Musk and Neuralink itself have been tight-lipped about any details pertaining to the “Show and Tell” event. Despite this, the excitement surrounding it is substantial. Part of this is due to a cryptic and short teaser posted by the startup recently, which featured the words “please join us for show and tell” being typed onscreen.

Nov 30, 6 pm PT pic.twitter.com/I2J89Q7CYW — Neuralink (@neuralink) November 24, 2022

The simplicity of the teaser, its apparent reference to The Matrix franchise, as well as the pace of the words as they were typed onscreen, have triggered speculations that the announcement was typed using a working Neuralink implant. Elon Musk, after all, stated earlier this year that Neuralink is looking to hold its first human trials in 2022.

The seemingly authentic nature of the Neuralink teaser echoes a video posted by Tesla in the lead-up to its AI Day 2022 event. Tesla’s video, which was only a few seconds long, showed a couple of robotic hands forming a heart. Elon Musk later revealed that the hands featured in the teaser were from the actual Optimus humanoid robot prototype, which was shown off during the event.

Below is the livestream for Neuralink’s “Show and Tell” event.

