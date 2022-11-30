By

The Charging Interface Initiative (CharIN) has issued a response to Tesla’s proposal to have its charging connector design adopted as the North American Charging Standard (NACS) for electric vehicles. CharIN noted that while Tesla should be lauded for its effort to move electric mobility forward, adopting the NACS would “lead to further consumer confusion and delay EV adoption.”

CharIN shared its stance in a press release:

“CharIN applauds Tesla for including DIN 70121 and ISO 15118-02 communication standards for the NACS proposal. We also appreciate Tesla’s effort to move the e-mobility market forward even faster than it is moving now.

“However, we encourage stakeholders to investigate ways to focus on market acceleration rather than the creation of yet another form factor alternative, which will lead to further consumer confusion and delay EV adoption. CCS has gone through many years of rigorous standardization processes, which is a required activity for any new standard proposal. After a decade of collaborative work, the domestic and international EV industry has aligned around CCS,” CharIN wrote.

“Worldwide, there are 61k DC fast chargers using the CCS connector, compared to 40k Superchargers” – A worldwide count of CCS connectors is fairly irrelevant. This is only about NA. Even Superchargers use CCS2 in Europe, and CCS2 is about as different from CCS1 as NACS is pic.twitter.com/Pmq3fIQDXy — Branden Flasch (@brandenflasch) November 30, 2022

CharIN highlighted that nearly 300 domestic and international CharIN members are using or investing in CCS. The industry association also highlighted that worldwide, CCS far outnumbers Tesla’s Superchargers, with 61,000 DC fast chargers using a CCS connector and only 40,000 Superchargers using Tesla’s NACS. In North America, CharIN noted that there are 18,880 CCS connectors compared to 18,405 Tesla Supercharger connectors, and 178,926 J1172 connectors compared to 15,529 Tesla destination chargers.

The industry association further noted that Tesla’s proposal would have to face hurdles for the NACS to be standardized. Through this, the EV industry could be disrupted since electric car makers would have to divert their energy and resources to integrate and implement a new charging standard for their cars, according to CharIN.

“We strongly encourage Tesla, as a CharIN member, to work with CharIN’s membership base, the standards organizations, and others to accelerate the adoption of a fully interoperable EV charging solution to transition to electric vehicles more quickly. Ecosystem-driven collaboration is a proven method to create true standards accepted and adopted by a multitude of stakeholders, as well as a testing and conformance infrastructure to guarantee interoperability in the field. This is how CharIN, an inclusive, industrywide coalition representing nearly 300 leading e-mobility stakeholders, seeks to accelerate the e-mobility market in North America,” CharIN wrote.

Tesla, for its part, noted in its announcement earlier this month that the North American Charging Standard (NACS) has numerous advantages over CCS. Apart from offering both AC charging and up to 1 MW DC charging, the NACS is half the size and twice as powerful as CCS connectors.

“With more than a decade of use and 20 billion EV charging miles to its name, the Tesla charging connector is the most proven in North America, offering AC charging and up to 1 MW DC charging in one slim package. It has no moving parts, is half the size, and twice as powerful as Combined Charging System (CCS) connectors.

“In pursuit of our mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, today we are opening our EV connector design to the world. We invite charging network operators and vehicle manufacturers to put the Tesla charging connector and charge port, now called the North American Charging Standard (NACS), on their equipment and vehicles. NACS is the most common charging standard in North America: NACS vehicles outnumber CCS two-to-one, and Tesla’s Supercharging network has 60% more NACS posts than all the CCS-equipped networks combined,” Tesla wrote.

