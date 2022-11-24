Neuralink posts cryptic teaser and invitation to its “Show and Tell” event

By

Elon Musk’s brain-machine startup, Neuralink, recently posted a cryptic teaser and invitation for its upcoming “Show and Tell” event later this month. The event will be held on November 30 at 6 p.m. Pacific time.

Neuralink posted a short video on its official Twitter account to announce the event. The video was only 14 seconds long, and it simply showed the words “please join us for show and tell” being typed on a screen. No further context about the event was posted by the startup.

Nov 30, 6 pm PT pic.twitter.com/I2J89Q7CYW — Neuralink (@neuralink) November 24, 2022

Back in April, Elon Musk stated that Neuralink’s first human trials were still on track for the end of 2022. Since then, Musk has been pretty quiet about Neuralink’s progress, though he announced the company’s “Show and Tell” event in August. The event was initially set for October, but it was moved to the end of November.

Considering Musk’s past statements, as well as the nature of the teaser and invitation posted by the brain-machine startup, a number of social media users speculated if the text in the video was typed using an actual working Neuralink device. While this may seem unlikely, another Elon Musk company, Tesla, did adopt a similar strategy last September when it was teasing its AI Day 2022 event.

In the days leading up to Tesla’s AI Day 2022 event, the electric vehicle maker posted a short and cryptic video showing a pair of mechanical hands forming a heart. When it was posted, numerous social media users promptly noticed that the robotic hands’ movement and the heart they formed were imperfect. Elon Musk later confirmed that the AI Day 2022 teaser featured the actual working hands of Optimus, Tesla’s humanoid robot. The robot was demonstrated during the event.

Elon Musk has stated that Neuralink’s technology should help mankind keep up with developments in Artificial Intelligence. For now, however, Neuralink has focused its efforts on developing a device that could potentially aid in the restoration of capabilities to people with disabilities or help people who battle conditions such as morbid obesity.

Are you excited about Neuralink’s “Show and Tell” event? I’d like to hear from you. Contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101. Or contact the entire team at tips@teslarati.com.

Neuralink posts cryptic teaser and invitation to its “Show and Tell” event