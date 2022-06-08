Elon Musk says the Cybertruck will be Tesla’s ‘best product ever’

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said after a recent sighting of the upcoming Cybertruck that he believes it will be the company’s “best product ever.”

The Cybertruck was spotted at the Moss Landing Battery System’s commissioning event in California earlier this week, sporting its 30X Cold-Rolled Stainless-Steel exoskeleton and its somewhat challenging wiper blade, which has been in development for some time, along with other portions of the vehicle, which have been modified since the vehicle’s unveiling in late 2019.

The images and videos released on Monday showed the Cybertruck at the event, and new interior images showed slight modifications to the cabin design. Along with a new dashboard design and instrument cluster, the accelerator and brake pedals were also newly-designed, and it appeared to be running a version of the new Model X software.

However, amongst the most noticeable alterations to the futuristic electric vehicle is a new windshield wiper, which replaces the truck’s previous unusually huge wiper arm, which was on display at Tesla’s Cyber Rodeo event in Austin, Texas, in April. Elon Musk was not too happy and commented on the photos on Twitter, writing, “The wiper is what troubles me most. No easy solution. Deployable wiper that stows in front trunk would be ideal, but complex.”

Despite the new modifications to the Cybertruck, which is expected to hit production early next year after several delays, CEO Elon Musk still continues to vocalize his excitement for the pickup. In the past, Musk has spoken highly of all of his company’s products, especially the Model S Plaid. However, his expectations for the Cybertruck continue to be lofty, as he recently stated he believes it will be Tesla’s best product in its short-but-storied history.

It will be our best product ever imo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 7, 2022

Musk went on to say in another Tweet that his favorite part about the Cybertruck is the appearance. “It looks like the future,” he said in response to Tesla Owners Silicon Valley.

In 2019, the Cybertruck made its debut. The electric pickup truck was expected to be in production by now, but the manufacturer postponed production as it battled with supply chain issues and parts shortages. The Cybertruck is not projected to start delivering until late 2023, with production slated for early next year.

Tesla’s Megapack lineup at Moss Landing is one of four battery projects proposed by local utility company Pacific Gas & Electric for the area but is the only one owned and operated by PG&E itself. The 182.5 MW / 730 MWh system is comprised of 256 Megapacks and will be able to power an estimated 136,500 homes for several hours during periods of high demand.

