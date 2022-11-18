Ford announces partnership to improve EV manufacturing

By

Ford has announced that it will work with Rockwell Automation to improve EV manufacturing at three of its manufacturing locations.

Ford has partnered with Wisconsin-based Rockwell Automation to strengthen its EV manufacturing capabilities in the ever-lasting battle to improve manufacturing efficiency, lower costs, and improve responsiveness to change. Rockwell will be working to improve EV manufacturing capabilities at Ford’s Oakville, Canada; Blue Oval City, Tennessee; and Avon Lake, Ohio facilities.

Ford’s most significant problem facing its electrification plans is production. Despite having hundreds of thousands of orders for numerous EV models, they have been facing an uphill battle to serve customers as quickly as possible. Looking over the past new months of sales data from the company, a clear upward trend can be seen as the company has worked to increase EV production capacity. Still, with new competition from Tesla, Dodge, and General Motors brands Chevrolet and GMC, Ford will need to ramp production as quickly as possible to capitalize on its competition’s absence.

In the announcement from Rockwell, very few specifics regarding the deal were made public, but executives from the company were optimistic about their ability to improve Ford’s production. “We’re honored to be a part of Ford’s journey to accelerate the rollout of EVs to customers,” said Jane Barr, vice president, Global Industry Accounts at Rockwell Automation. “Our open-system approach ensures EV production aligns with the latest industry standards, regulations, and customer expectations.”

The other issue Ford will undoubtedly look to Rockwell to help them fix is their recurring issue with recalls. Throughout the past year, the company has faced near-constant recalls for interior electronics, drivetrain issues, and more, many of which specifically afflicted Ford’s electric products.

The good news for Ford customers and reservation holders is that, hopefully, through this outside help, Ford will be able to meet customer needs more quickly, and the products they deliver will be of higher quality. But the eyes are on the Blue Oval to perform, especially as Ford’s electric truck will finally meet its competition in the coming year(s).

