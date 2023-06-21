By

The Ford F-150 Lightning and the legacy automaker’s other heavy-duty work vehicles are joining Team Rubicon, a veteran-led humanitarian organization that serves the community during disasters and crises.

The legacy automaker and humanitarian organization announced the Team Rubicon Powered by Ford initiative, designed to service communities across the United States impacted by natural disasters like tornadoes, earthquakes, hurricanes, and wildfires. The Ford Fund plans to invest $2.5 million in Team Rubicon’s Ready Reserve Fund so the organization can scale its operations.

We’re launching Team Rubicon Powered by Ford with @TeamRubicon, an initiative to serve communities before, during, and after disasters and crises. This 5-year commitment includes a fleet of vehicles, a $2.5M investment by the Ford Fund, and ongoing employee volunteerism. pic.twitter.com/3aWVdPL6PS — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) June 20, 2023

In addition to its $2.5 million investment, Ford donated 17 vehicles to Team Rubicon, including 3 Ford F-150 Lightning trucks, 10 Ford F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid trucks, 2 Ford F-Series Super Duty trucks, and 2 Ford Bronco SUVs. The legacy automaker also offered 5 years of maintenance on the 17 vehicles amounting to $5.8 million.

“At the heart of Ford is our commitment to help out our communities in times of need and make it possible for our employees to volunteer their time and talent to help others,” said the company’s Executive Chair, Bill Ford.

“The reality is [that] weather-related disasters in the U.S. are becoming more frequent and more severe. That is why we are significantly expanding our relationship with Team Rubicon, donating a fleet of vehicles and deploying volunteers where they are needed most,” Ford stated.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Ford F-150 Lightning trucks join disaster relief response teams in the US