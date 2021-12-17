Ford launches zero-carbon EV charging from home in California

By

Ford announced today that it is launching a new program aimed toward promoting sustainable home electric vehicle charging. The program will allow EV owners in California to opt into carbon-neutral vehicle charging that will reduce their carbon footprint from energy used to give power to their electric car.

Ford is participating in the program with the California Air Resource Board (CARB) Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) to give EV owners new ways to reduce greenhouse gases while charging their cars. The program contributes to climate change reduction initiatives by matching the use of electricity used to charge EVs at home with 100 percent renewable energy from local sources.

There are four steps to activate the program, Ford says:

Owners of eligible plug-in electric vehicles opt into the program through the FordPass app Once enrolled, the FordPass app automatically tracks the amount of electricity used while charging at home Ford generates, or buys, an equivalent amount of California-sourced Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs), an EPA-recognized program that records the generation and usage of green energy Ford sends evidence of the matching amounts to CARB, ensuring that all home plug-in charging activity is matched with zero-carbon electricity

Matt Stover, Ford’s Director of Charging and Energy Services, said “Ford’s electric vehicle customers are beginning to realize all the possibilities associated with their vehicles and sustainable energy management. By working with regulators, utilities, and customers for home integration services, we’re enabling EV drivers to lower their carbon footprints, potentially save money and help protect the grid, all through their smartphones.”

The only requirements to be eligible for the program are to live in California and own any of Ford’s all-electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles. The program works with the Mustang Mach-E, E-Transit, and Escape Plug-in Hybrid, and will be available for the F-150 Lightning when it launches in 2022. Yesterday, we reported that Ford will open up the order bank for the F-150 Lightning in January.

Ford is using this program as just one part of its massive $30 billion electric vehicle and battery investment through 2024. Ford also states that the program contributes to its long-term goal to create a sustainable American manufacturing ecosystem, and accelerate its progress towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 at the latest. Ford said it expects 40 to 50 percent of its global vehicle volume to be pure EV by 2030.

