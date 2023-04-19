Ford teases the start of Mustang Mach-E reservations in Australia

By

Ford teased the start of Mustang Mach-E reservations after announcing the launch of the Puma EV in Australia.

Ford Motor Company CEO Jim Farley recently announced the Puma EV’s 2024 launch in Australia via Twitter. The legacy automaker seems determined to bring its electric vehicle lineup down under, starting with the popular light SUV.

“The all-electric Ford Puma is heading to Australia!” tweeted Jim Farley, responding to Ford Australia’s announcement of the Puma EV. “This will be our 4th EV launching down under before the end of 2024. Australian customers will love it!”

The all-electric @Ford Puma is heading to Australia! This will be our 4th EV launching down under before the end of 2024. Australian customers will love it! ⚡️ #FordPuma https://t.co/IPesVddpAw pic.twitter.com/yW9gOT0ea1 — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) April 18, 2023

The Ford Puma is a popular light SUV in Australia. It received awards for the Best Light SUV from Drive for 3 consecutive years. Ford still needs to unveil the Puma EV to the public, so little is known about the electric vehicle. But it seems fitting that Ford starts ramping up its EV sales in Australia with an electric version of the Puma—and the Ford Mustang Mach-E, of course.

Farley also reminded the public of the Mustang Mach-E’s launch in Australia, expected later this year. Ford Australia’s Mustang Mach-E page states that vehicle reservations will open soon. On its order page, the American carmaker asks customers to “register interest” for the Mustang Mach-E, so Ford should be prepared to accommodate Australia’s reservations.

The legacy automaker also teased the launch of the pure-electric E-Transit and E-Transit Custom vans. The all-electric E-Transit van is expected to arrive down under by April 2023.

With the Puma EV, E-Transit, E-Transit Custom, and Mustang Mach-E, Ford has revealed 4 out of 5 of the electric vehicles in its lineup for Australia. The fifth Ford EV to hit Australia is still a mystery. There have been zero hints that it will be the F-150 Lightning.

“F-150 Lighting is a game-changing vehicle but only available in left-hand drive so we have no news to share about any plans to introduce it in Australia,” said a Ford Australia spokesperson.

