Ford EV production push receives another shove

Ford has announced yet another investment in EV production, which will be critical if the automaker hopes to achieve its ambitious production targets.

Ford received terrible news from its first quarter sales results; its long-time rival General Motors had surpassed it in EV sales, meaning the Blue Oval was no longer the second-largest EV brand in the United States. Undeterred, Ford announced that it remains on track to deliver on its EV production goals, including an annual run rate of 600,000 EVs this year and a run rate of 2 million by 2026. As part of achieving these goals, Ford has announced a wave of production investments over the past year, and today, it announced yet another.

The American automaker’s newest investment will transform its Canadian Oakville, Ontario plant to produce EVs, with upgrades entering construction as soon as next year. Ford will be spending $1.8 billion Canadian ($1.3 billion USD), though it remains unclear what vehicle the upgraded facility will be producing. In its announcement, Ford states Oakville will focus on “next-gen EVs.”

Currently, the Oakville facility produces the Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilus, neither of which are electric vehicles. Still, as the company looks to dramatically increase its offerings in North America, Oakville will likely play a vital role.

“Ford of Canada has been a leader in the country’s auto industry since it was founded 119 years ago, driven by hard-working, dedicated employees,” said Bev Goodman, president, and CEO of Ford Canada. “As the top-selling auto brand in Canada for 14 straight years, the successful transition to EV production in Oakville will help deliver stable Canadian employment with the opportunity to build the new skills and expertise to drive Ford and the industry forward.”

While this plant upgrade will undoubtedly be necessary, it is just a tiny part of a far more extensive upgrade that Ford is currently undergoing worldwide. Its new flagship production location, BlueOval City, is now under construction in Tennessee and will start producing battery cells and next-generation electric vehicles in 2025. Just south of there, in Kentucky, Ford is assembling another battery production plant thanks to a joint venture with SK On. This facility will be opening alongside its flagship sibling.

Moving west, Ford has three other massive projects in North America, including an all-new LFP battery facility in Michigan, an enormous set of upgrades coming to its historic Rouge plant in Dearborn, producing the popular F-150 Lightning, and even production upgrades coming to its Mexican facility in Cuautitlan; producing the Mustang Mach-E.

Even Ford Europe is gaining massive upgrades, most notably starting in Cologne, Germany, which will produce the new Explorer EV, but also in Turkey, which will produce battery cells for the automaker on the continent.

With Ford’s massive EV production investments being realized over the next couple of years, Ford has positioned itself well to capitalize on the wave of EV demand expected soon. Hopefully, it can serve as a successful example for their competitors to transition to EVs as well.

