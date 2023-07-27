By

Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) will be available alongside Combined Charging System (CCS) connectors in an all-new high-powered charging network to be available across North America.

BMW Group, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz Group, and Stellantis NV have joined forces to build a high-powered charging network in North America. The seven automakers signed a joint venture for the project, which aims to install at least 30,000 high-powered charge points in urban areas and highways.

The joint venture will first focus on charging stall installations in metropolitan areas and major highways. It will also concentrate on placing charging stalls alongside vacation routes and places where people choose to live, work, and travel.

“The network will provide a seamless, vehicle integrated, best-in-class charging experience, based on renewable energy and supported by the quality, reliability, and resources of world-leading automakers,” stated Stellantis.

“Focused on customer comfort and charging ease, the stations will be in convenient locations offering canopies wherever possible and amenities such as restrooms, food service, and retail operations either nearby or within the same complex. A select number of flagship stations will be equipped with additional amenities, delivering a premier experience designed to showcase the future of charging.”

Hyundai Motor Company has been mulling over adopting Tesla NACS connectors for its battery-electric vehicles. Among Hyundai’s concerns over adopting Tesla NACS connectors are its slower charging speeds. Lucid has also been on the fence about Tesla NACS, stating that the priority should be high-voltage charging.

The joint venture with the seven global automakers might strike a balance between automakers who have entirely accepted Tesla NACS and the Supercharger Network and those still on the fence about Tesla’s Charging Network.

