GM stops accepting Hummer EV reservations

General Motors (GM) said that it will no longer accept reservations for its all-electric GMC Hummer pickup and Hummer SUV.

The company’s spokesperson, Mikhael Farah told the Detroit Free Press that the enthusiasm for the Hummer brand “has led to over 90,000 reservations for both pickup and SUV, and we’re excited to say this incredible demand has led to Hummer EV reservations being fully booked at this time.”

Reservations for the EV are almost evenly split with the SUV, Farah said.

“We’ve been building the Edition 1 and shipping those out. So a small amount of those have been put out in the market,” Farah said.

“We have 90,000 people in line to get a Hummer. We’re building and shipping every day from Factory Zero and when the brand can reopen the order banks, we’ll let people know. There will be more to come.”

The automaker introduced the 2023 Hummer EV in 2020. The Edition 1 started at $110,295 and the SUV which was announced in 2021 started at $105,595. The 90,000 reservations for the SUV and Hummer EV pickup are as follows:

In March, the automaker said that reservation holders will most likely take delivery of their Hummer in early 2024 due to the long wait.

In July, the Wall Street Journal reported that GM was only producing 12 GMC Hummer EVs per day in July when reservations had peaked at just over 77,000 vehicles. A spokesperson for the automaker said that they were expecting to see “hundreds of deliveries grow to thousands later this year.”

They also said that the reason why GM was moving at a slow pace was due to its dedication to quality on its new EV platform.

