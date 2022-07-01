GM is “ramping” Hummer EV production by building 12 units a day

By

GM is currently producing 12 GMC Hummer EVs a day. This may seem like a very small number compared to the output of companies like Tesla, but it’s a step for the veteran automaker and its gargantuan all-electric pickup truck.

According to a recent report from The Wall Street Journal, sources at GM have stated that the company’s Detroit-based plant, which was renovated by GM for roughly 2.2 billion dollars, is only producing 12 GMC Hummer EVs daily for now. Meanwhile, reservations for the Hummer have climbed to just over 77,000 vehicles. This may mean customers will be left without the truck they reserved for longer than anticipated.

A GM spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal that while production of the Hummer EV has not ramped as anticipated, “you can expect to see hundreds of deliveries grow to thousands later this year.” The spokesperson claimed that the slow ramp was due to GM dedicating itself to quality on their new EV platform, adding that customers will be willing to wait because of what the all-electric truck could offer.

While GM argues that there is plenty of interest in the Hummer EV, the fact remains that the company is currently getting outproduced by other manufacturers in the EV space. Ford, for instance, has been able to reach a production of 150 F-150 Lightnings per day at its Dearborn plant. Even Rivian was able to produce just over 2,500 trucks in Q1 of this year.

Granted, the Hummer EV is a larger vehicle than the F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T. However, GM’s more price-competitive Silverado EV is still nearly a year away from production.

While GM is praised by US President Joe Biden as a leader in the electric vehicle market, the company is simply not producing enough electric cars today to warrant such praise. Elon Musk has frequently pointed out that in Q4 2021, General Motors, a supposed leader in EVs, only produced 26 vehicles over a three-month period. New GM electric cars like the Cadillac Lyriq are positioned to compete against the Model Y, but it remains to be seen if it could match Tesla’s crossover in volume.

Nonetheless, Wall Street analysts still contend that GM and Ford will soon overtake Tesla in EV sales in the coming years. GM will have to significantly ramp production in order to achieve that milestone here in the US.

