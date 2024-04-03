By

Xiaomi aims to increase SU7 production to meet demand. According to local media reports, the Chinese company is asking its suppliers to boost their production capacity to 10,000 SU7 units per month. Xiaomi is collaborating with state-owned BAIC for SU7 production.

Initially, it aimed to produce 3,000 vehicles per month in March. The new automaker planned to gradually increase SU7 production to 6,000 units per month by the end of the year. However, demand for the Xiaomi SU7 was greater than anticipated. Within 24 hours, the company received 88,898 pre-orders for the SU7.

Xiaomi wants suppliers to focus on producing the SU7’s high-end trims, the Max and Pro variants. The SU7 Max starts at RMB 299,900 (~$41,500), while the Pro trim starts at RMB 245,900 (~$ $34,00).

The new Chinese automaker estimated that deliveries would start in about 19 to 32 weeks, meaning a wait time of up to 7 months. Xiaomi publicly addressed its delivery estimates, stating it is “making every effort to increase production capacity and speed up delivery.”

