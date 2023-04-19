Jaguar Land Rover announces fleet of new EV offerings

By

Jaguar Land Rover has released new details on a fleet of upcoming electric vehicles coming from each of its brands.

With the rise in popularity of Tesla, perhaps no segment of automakers has been hit harder than the luxury segment, including the prestigious British auto group Jaguar Land Rover. However, as the brand has slowly improved its profitability over the past five years, following its acquisition by Indian automotive giant Tata, it has gradually been working towards expanding its EV lineup. Now, it has released more information about what those models will be.

Easily the most exciting new offering coming from the British auto group is its new all-electric Jaguar offering. While the brand remained tight-lipped about details, it did reveal that the new vehicle would be a four-door GT offering, have a max range of 430 miles, and be the most powerful Jaguar ever produced, which will be quite the accomplishment for the performance-oriented brand.

The upcoming electric four-door Jaguar will be revealed later this year and is part of three new all-electric offerings from the historic brand. However, much like Jaguar’s first electric offering, the I-PACE, don’t expect this to be an affordable offering, as it will have a starting price of roughly 100,000 pounds ($124,463).

As for the Land Rover brand, it will also be offering an all-new suite of electric offerings. Foremost, the brand’s first all-electric Range Rover will be revealed later this year, with reservations opening later this year for deliveries that will occur sometime in 2025.

Credit: Land Rover Credit: Land Rover Credit: Land Rover

“With Range Rover, the original luxury SUV, available for pre-order in pure electric form later this year, and the first of three breath-taking electric reimagined Jaguar models to be launched in 2025, we are stepping into an incredibly exciting new electric era for JLR as a modern luxury business,” says Jaguar Land Rover CEO, Adrian Mardell.

Each of these new vehicles aims to rejuvenate the group of brands, with the overarching goal being to become “a leading modern luxury car manufacturer.” However, with a growing class of offerings from numerous traditional luxury automakers, Jaguar Land Rover is committing to the market at a very competitive time.

Jaguar Land Rover announced new electric vehicle offerings as part of a 15 billion pound ($18.67 billion) investment into EV development and production. Most notably, this includes a complete rework of two U.K.-based production facilities, including its Halewood and Wolverhampton sites, which are responsible for vehicle assembly and gas-engine production, respectively. The first of the two sites will become an EV-only production site when upgrades are complete, while the engine facility will begin to produce electric drive units for its upcoming EV offerings.

