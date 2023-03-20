Kia unveils EV5 concept electric SUV

By

Kia has unveiled yet another electric SUV, the EV5, which will first come to China and then make its way to other global markets.

Kia and its sister brand Hyundai have been rapidly working on expanding their number of EV offerings globally. Both brands offer two shared fully electric vehicles, the Kia Niro EV / Hyundai Kona EV and the Kia EV6 / Hyundai Ioniq 5, while Hyundai has also launched its all-new Ioniq 6 sedan. Following the reveal of its third model, the EV9 full-size electric SUV, the Kia has unveiled another electric SUV, the EV5.

The Kia EV5 (left) looks much like its EV9 (right) big brother, with an aggressive and angular front and rear design and smooth-flowing sides. These aspects are combined with a traditional SUV profile and the brand’s unique lighting to create a unique look.

Kia states that the EV5 will be available later this year, starting with deliveries in China, before reaching other global markets.

Much like the recently revealed EV9, Kia is incorporating many new features and ideas into the EV5 concept, and if the EV9 is anything to go by, the brand could very well follow through with them. Perhaps the most profound design choice is the use of swiveling chairs in the second row. In the EV9, this allows passengers to either face toward the window, face toward each other, or even face backward toward the third-row passengers.

The EV5 takes this design philosophy but matches it with rear doors that open backward, allowing the entire side of the vehicle to open up in some of the concept images. This design uniquely involves removing the B-pillar from the vehicle, which could be a substantial engineering challenge if Kia hopes to bring it to market.

The defining difference between the EV5 and its EV6/EV9 siblings is its size and capacity. While still holding five passengers, much like the EV6, it offers a more elevated seating position and a more traditional SUV style than the lower and sleeker/performance-oriented EV6. At the same time, while the EV5 may come with a third row, it doesn’t have the same massive interior space as the EV9, which allows the bigger SUV to have three full-sized seating rows.

Kia has not revealed any specifications of the upcoming EV5 but is expected to do so in the coming months. Kia is launching the EV9 later this month, with a full breakdown of the specifications and features of the vehicle. Some expect that the similarities of the vehicles may mean they have similar performance characteristics as well. The EV9 is expected to come with roughly 300 miles of range and be powered by a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system.

Kia unveils EV5 concept electric SUV