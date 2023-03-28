By

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recalled several 2022-2023 Lucid Air sedans. The recall involves 637 Ludic Air cars with issues in their contactor switches.

“Lucid USA, Inc. (Lucid) is recalling certain 2022-2023 Air vehicles. The electrically activated contact switches that transfer energy to the drive motors may unexpectedly open, cutting off power to the electric motors,” noted the NHTSA’s report.

Based on the NHTSA’s recommended remedy, Lucid must implement a hardware fix. The agency explained that the solution to the Lucid Air’s issue is for Lucid Service Centers to update the software of all the sedans affected by the glitch and replace the contractor switches for free.

Lucid is expected to contact Air owners affected by the recall via mail by April 21, 2023. Lucid Air owners who wish to be more proactive can contact Lucid customer service at 1-888-995-8243 to see if they are affected by the recall. The number assigned to this Lucid Air recall is SR-23-01-0.

2022-2023 Lucid Air Recall – Glitch causing Electric Motor Shut Down by Maria Merano on Scribd

