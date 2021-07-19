Lucid Motors highlights Service options and Warranty details ahead of Air deliveries

By

Lucid Motors has announced what it will offer for owners in terms of vehicle service, as well as warranty details ahead of the initial deliveries of its first car, the Air.

Lucid is expected to begin delivering the Air sedan in the premier Dream Edition sometime later this year. With expectations to compete with Tesla, Rivian, and other manufacturers within the EV sector, Lucid offers a comprehensive and robust Service program that includes Mobile options for seamless vehicle repair. Additionally, the company stated it would also continue to expand its network of Service and Satellite Service Facilities located in the United States in Canada. These will be available “in major metro markets,” the company said in a release on its website.

Lucid technicians will have specific training that caters to the unique vehicle it will begin manufacturing and delivering to customers by the end of 2021. Like Tesla, Lucid technicians are trained in-house to properly diagnose and repair Lucid vehicles with efficiency, accuracy, and effectiveness.

The company also states that it will have Lucid Care, a 24/7 Roadside Assistance service with live support. In cases of more serious service needs, Lucid states that it will transport the vehicle to the nearest service facility at no cost. A ride, loaner vehicle, or another mode of transportation will be provided to the owner as well.

Additionally, Lucid announced its New Vehicle Limited Warranty. “The Lucid New Vehicle Limited Warranty is considered, detailed, and designed to give you peace of mind. Every part of the Lucid Service and Warranty experience aims to be the smoothest and most seamless you’ve ever, and will ever, encounter,” the company says.

Its Basic Vehicle Warranty covers 4 years or 50,000 miles, while the Powertrain warranty will cover 8 years of 100,000 miles. Additionally, the High Voltage Battery will be covered for 8 years, or 100,000 miles, with at least 70% retention of the battery capacity, while Corrosion Perforation is covered for 10 years with unlimited mileage. Body and Paint are covered for 4 years with unlimited mileage, and Supplemental Restraint Systems are covered for 5 years or 60,000 miles.

The next big milestone for Lucid will be delivering its first vehicle, which will hopefully occur later this year. The company was slated for its first deliveries earlier this year in the Spring, but this date was pushed back shortly after the company merged with SPAC Churchill Capital Corp in February. The company currently has at least 10,000 reservations for the several variants of the Air, and testing is still ongoing.

The Air starts as low as $69,900, with the flagship Dream Edition holding a lofty $161,500 price tag.

