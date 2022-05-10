Lucid is expanding into Europe with two Air Dream Edition trim levels

By

Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) announced its initial launch plans for the European market today, which will be marked by the forthcoming availability of two configurations of the automaker’s Air Dream Edition sedan.

Lucid said it would release the Air Dream Edition R, optimized for efficiency with 900 kilometers, or 559 miles, of range, and the Dream Edition P, which features 1,111 horsepower. Lucid said it would also open its first European retail location at Odeonsplatz in Munich, Germany on May 13.

“The expansion into Europe and the decision to offer Lucid Air Dream Edition in this market serve to strengthen Lucid’s position as a global brand and further supports our mission to elevate the standards of the electric vehicle industry,” Zak Edson, Vice President of Sales and Service for Lucid Group, said. “The company’s first offering, Lucid Air Dream Edition, delivers 0-100 km acceleration in 2.7 seconds or an estimated 900 km* of range on a single charge, along with a 924 V electrical architecture for impressive fast charging – all the performance, the quality, and the range that make it perfectly suited for the European market.”

Lucid launched the Edition R and Edition P Air Dream Edition sedans in North America with a limited launch of only 520 units. Lucid said it would offer a “very limited number” of these trim levels to existing reservation holders in Europe to celebrate the European launch of the car. It will be offered to reservation holders in Germany, The Netherlands, Norway, and Switzerland.

Dream Edition P

Dual Motor AWD Powertrain

1,111 Horsepower

7 seconds 0-60 MPH

77 MPH Top Speed

Specially developed Pirelli P-Zero tires – 245935 21” Front and 265/35 21” Rear, 19” optional

Dream Edition R

Dual Motor AWD Powertrain

933 Horsepower

9 seconds 0-60 MPH

77 MPH Top Speed

Specially developed Pirelli P-Zero tires – 245/45 19”, 21” optional

Both the Lucid Air Dream Edition P and R will be priced differently in each country:

Germany – €218,000

Netherlands – €222,000

Switzerland – CHF 199,000

Norway -NOK 1,850,000

First deliveries are expected to begin in late 2022, Lucid said. Pricing for Lucid’s other Air trim levels, including the Pure, Touring, and Grand Touring, will be announced later this year. Prices are expected to start at approximately €100,000 for the Air Pure in Germany and the Netherlands, CHF 100,000 in Switzerland, and NOK 1,000,000 in Norway.

Lucid currently accepts reservations for its products in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Reservation holders are required to put down a €300 deposit to secure their place in line. These markets were specifically chosen due to charging infrastructure, market acceptance, and size, Lucid said. It also plans to expand into more European regions in the future and plans to build additional sales studios in major European cities, as well as develop a right-hand-drive model for the UK.

Lucid Group reported its earnings for Q1 2022 last week, indicating it would have to increase prices due to rising raw material costs and supply chain challenges.

