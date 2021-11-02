Dreams Come True: Lucid delivers the Air Dream Edition

By

Lucid Group kicked off initial customer deliveries of its initial electric sedan, the Air Dream Edition, this past weekend on October 30th with an invite-only delivery event in California.

After several years of development and just a month after the initial production of the Air Dream Edition sedan, Lucid has passed off the early-stage manufacturing units to the first-ever owners of its introductory product.

The event lasted throughout the day, according to Lucid who gave Teslarati details regarding the event. After a morning breakfast with speeches from various Lucid Group executives, including CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson, vehicle handoffs officially began. This was the first time owners were able to see the vehicle in person, sporting a wide variety of different interior and exterior colors, all of which were customizable through Lucid’s online design studio, which launched after the unveiling of the vehicle late last year.

Customer deliveries then began, and new Lucid owners were greeted with a trunk full of goodies, including hats, water bottles, and an interesting magazine article, among other things.

While only a handful of Lucid Air Dream Editions made their way to customers this week, the automaker is far from done delivering the top-of-the-line version of its first sedan. Instead, 520 total Air Dream Edition sedans will make their way to owners, a number that is directly equivalent to the number of miles a vehicle can get on a single charge, according to EPA estimates. Lucid has received over 13,000 reservations for the Air so far, but other variants are also being built and refined at the current time. The Grand Touring, Touring, and Pure models will begin deliveries soon, as Lucid slots out 2022 as their anticipated delivery date.

Congratulations to Lucid Group for completing the first few deliveries of its Air sedan!

