Lucid Group details strong Q3 with $4.8B in cash, increased Air orders, plant expansion begins

Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2021, detailing a strong financial balance sheet thanks to its SPAC merger and private investment in public equity (PIPE), increased pre-order counts of its initial sedan, the Air, and an expansion of its Casa Grande factory that will add 2.85 million square feet of manufacturing space.

Lucid said that its balance sheet strengthened significantly through the closing of the de-SPAC reverse merger and PIPE, which provided approximately $4.4 billion to the company. “Lucid’s strong balance sheet following the closing of the merger enabled us to drive the growth of our business and execute on our larger mission to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy,” Lucid Group CFO Sherry House said. “Moving forward, we anticipate continuing vehicle deliveries to customers, investing in capacity and capabilities, and providing value to all of our stakeholders.”

As initial deliveries of the Air sedan began on October 30th with its Dream Edition sedan, Lucid is also working to expand production lines and ready a growth of manufacturing and deliveries. The company said it has also continued to add team members to its Research and Development and Selling, General, and Administrative teams. Production is set to expand within the coming years as well, as Lucid also stated the expansion of its Arizona factory has already started. Production capacity will reach 90,000 units by the end of 2023, which will supplement the development and production of Lucid’s initial SUV, known as “Project Gravity.”

“We are tremendously excited by our accomplishments in our first quarter as a publicly-traded company,” CFO/CEO Peter Rawlinson said. “Our progress this quarter demonstrates our focus on execution, our cutting-edge technology, and our vision to help with solutions to address the climate challenges we all face. We look forward to ramping up production of our Grand Touring, Touring, and Pure models and expanding our footprint internationally.”

Q3 was arguably Lucid’s most highlighted in its brief history. Amongst the initial deliveries and expansion of its facility, Lucid also obtained the longest EPA-certified EV range rating at 520 miles with the Air Dream Edition R. “Lucid’s technological prowess is a key differentiator for the company, with a ‘clean-sheet approach to vehicle development that resulted in the ground-breaking Lucid Air, with six trim variants whose range exceeds 450 miles on a single charge. The Dream Edition R achieves 520 miles of range on a single charge,” the company wrote in its release.

Perhaps one of the most substantial developments that Lucid detailed in its Q3 Shareholders’ Press Release was the increase in reservations the company has experienced since the end of Q3. While customer reservations rose from 10,000 to 13,000 in Q3, Lucid has added an additional 4,000 reservations to its backlog. Its 13,000 Q3 reservations booked more than $1.3 billion of business for Lucid Group. “We see significant demand for the award-winning Lucid Air, with accelerating reservations as we ramp production at our factory in Arizona. We remain confident in our ability to achieve 20,000 units in 2022,” Rawlinson added. “This target is not without risk given ongoing challenges facing the automotive industry, with global disruptions to supply chains and logistics. We are taking steps to mitigate these challenges, however, and look forward to the launch of the Grand Touring, Touring, and Pure versions of Lucid Air through 2022.”

Lucid shares closed at $44.88 on Monday, up 2.16%. After hours trading saw the stock up over 6% at the time of writing, trading at $47.59. Lucid’s Q3 Earnings Call will take place at 5 PM ET/ 2 PM PT.

Lucid Group’s full Q3 Shareholder deck is available here.

Disclosure: Joey Klender is not a LCID Shareholder.

