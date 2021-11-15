Lucid to report Q3 2021 Earnings tonight: Here’s What to Expect

By

Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) will report its Q3 2021 Earnings this evening after market close. Lucid Group will first release a Shareholder Deck to report its profitability and Earnings, which will then be followed by a conference call with company executives who will field questions from analysts.

Big questions surround Lucid’s first-ever Earnings Call as a publicly-traded company, which takes place just two weeks after initial deliveries of the Air Dream Edition sedan took place. Several topics of importance, including production ramp progress, production volume, financials, and potential plans for Lucid’s “Project Gravity,” which requires an expansion of its Casa Grande, Arizona-based factory, could be touched on by company executives.

Lucid stock is up 67% heading into the Earnings Call since it announced on October 27th that it would deliver the Air Dream Edition on October 30th. Deliveries have continued through the first two weeks of November and will likely continue through the end of the year as the company has detailed over 10,000 reservations on the Air sedan’s variants thus far. Bank of America analyst Brian Murphy believes Lucid shares the ability to raise low-cost capital to fund growth with Tesla.

“Building capacity in the automotive industry is expensive and often generates low returns. However, as has proven the case for TSLA over the past decade plus, the higher the upward spiral of stocks for the EV OEMs, the cheaper capital becomes to fund growth,” Murphy said in a note regarding Lucid, according to Investors.com.

In his analysis of Lucid stock, Murphy said there is evidence of a 10% dilutive equity raise that could fund three manufacturing facilities capable of 750,000 annual units of production.

Investors will be interested in hearing Lucid’s plans regarding deliveries and how the company plans to navigate the global chip crisis. While initial deliveries have begun, sustaining the manufacturing of its initial product comes down to navigating scalability challenges and keeping production bottlenecks to a minimum.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has advised new EV makers to focus on scaling their products and maintaining financial stability, especially during the early days of production. It is essential to not get ahead of the current task at hand. While expansion may seem attractive, especially as momentum is shifting in Lucid’s favor, it is important to maintain a steady stream of sedans that can be delivered to customers. Early on, investors will want to see progress and not necessarily innovation: build cars and get them to customers and show investors you can do it thousands of times.

Lucid’s Q3 2021 Earnings Call will take place at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET.

Disclosure: Joey Klender is not an LCID Shareholder.

