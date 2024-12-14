By

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence (AI) company xAI has officially made the Grok model free for everyone, after it was initially launched as a benefit for Premium users of X.

Following xAI’s launch of an image generation model last week, the Musk-run AI company has now made the Grok model free to use, as announced in a press release this week. While users will still need an X account to use the language and image model, it no longer requires users to pay for a verified Premium account.

In a post on X, the company also detailed some of the recent developments it has made to the model, including that it now combines real-time X stories with web story scraping, along with debuting a new citation feature to make it easier to follow up on sources. The recent addition of an image generation model also lets users input either text or their own images, in order to have Grok create generative images in response.

Additionally, X has launched a Grok button on the timeline, letting users easily access context and other related information and analyses for a given post. The newest version of Grok is also three times faster than previous versions, along with including improved accuracy in general, new multi-lingual functionality, and better ability to follow user instructions.

READ MORE ON XAI: xAI supercomputer in Memphis to be upgraded to 1 million GPUs

Grok was initially launched by xAI as a language-only model last November, becoming the company’s first product. At first, the model was only available to X users who paid for a Premium Plus membership for $16 a month, before the platform brought verification down to a single level at $8 a month. Still, Grok has previously only been available to paid X users, though Musk had signaled that that could change in the future.

Earlier this year, xAI launched its first visual processing capabilities for Grok, before last week, when it officially launched the Grok image generation model codenamed Aurora. Just a few weeks ago, Musk also said that xAI would soon launch a standalone Grok app that wouldn’t require users to be on X to utilize the model.

Last month, xAI also launched the first public beta for an application programming interface (API) for Grok, officially allowing developers to build applications using the model. The company also says that it will soon add image generation features to the API, letting developers create photorealistic visuals for their apps.

