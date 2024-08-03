By

Elon Musk has revealed that his brain chip company, Neuralink, has installed its second implant into a human patient, as shared during a podcast this week.

Musk announced the news of a second Neuralink brain implant patient on Friday during a podcast episode with Lex Fridman, in which he alluded to “the second implant” being successful so far. The sweeping conversation lasts over eight hours, though Musk shared the detail near the beginning of the video, in response to Fridman asking how quickly Musk thought the number of human participants would scale.

“I don’t want to jinx it, but it seems to have gone extremely well with the second implant,” Musk said. “So there’s a lot of signal, a lot of electrodes. It’s working very well.”

The implant comes as a part of Neuralink’s PRIME Study, in which it is performing clinical trials with the implant technology on patients who are quadriplegic due to either spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALC). The goal of the implants is to help patients be able to control an external device, such as a computer mouse, using only their thoughts.

You can check out the full Lex Fridman podcast episode with Elon Musk below, in which the two discuss Neuralink and its brain implant technology at length.

Musk also said last month that he thought there could be over 1,000 humans with Neuralink implants by 2026, as stated on X.

Neuralink officially installed the first brain implant into patient Noland Arbaugh in January, after gaining FDA approval to begin clinical trials last May and starting the recruitment process in September.

Prior to the implant, Arbaugh had to use his mouth and a stylus to control external devices, though the Neuralink product has since allowed him to control a computer mouse using his thoughts. Arbaugh has since reported feeling enabled to seek financial support for himself and his family for the first time since becoming quadriplegic, adding that he was eager to reduce his reliance on those around him.

Neuralink gained FDA approval to install an implant into a second patient in May, and this is the first time we’ve heard of the second patient getting the brain-computer interface (BCI).

Dubbed the Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface (PRIME) study, Neuralink last year set the following conditions for participants:

Patients with an active implanted device (pacemaker, deep brain stimulator (DBS), etc.)

Individuals who have a history of seizures

Persons who require MRIs for an ongoing medical condition

Persons who are receiving transcranial magnetic

Those who are interested in taking part in the study can apply to join the company’s patient registry on its website.

