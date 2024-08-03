By

Tesla is making progress on its upcoming Megapack production facility in China, as new photos show the plant’s early foundations being laid.

Crews began construction on the so-called “Megafactory” in May, as located in Shanghai near Tesla’s Gigafactory in the city. Now, as X user Tsla Chan pointed out on Friday, the site appears to have the structural skeleton in place for the Shanghai Megafactory’s basic foundation, just a couple of months after construction began.

Early materials and an initial electrical cabinet first arrived on-site in March, after Tesla held a signing ceremony for the Megapack production facility in December. Chan also notes that Tesla was urgently hiring for several positions related to its Megapack unit early last month, amidst a larger hiring spree that included jobs at many of the company’s U.S. facilities.

Upon reaching volume production, Tesla expects the Shanghai Megafactory to build roughly 10,000 Megapacks per year, or the same as its currently operational Megafactory located in Lathrop, California, where the company is actively ramping up production. According to a report in June, Tesla’s Shanghai Megafactory will be using BYD as a battery supplier, with orders expected to begin in the first quarter of 2025.

Tesla’s energy program has been growing rapidly this year, with the company deploying 9.4 GWh of energy storage products in Q2 alone, representing the highest quarterly deployment thus far. Elon Musk also predicted last year that the sales growth rate of Tesla’s energy business would soon begin outpacing that of the company’s automotive business.

The company has announced several Megapack-based energy storage projects throughout this year, recently including a massive 15.3 GWh of capacity across three Texas energy storage projects. Tesla also highlighted an upcoming energy storage project housed in a former steam plant last month, as located in San Bernardino County, California.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla making progress on basic foundation for Shanghai Megafactory