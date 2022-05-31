Nissan halts orders of the all-electric 2023 Ariya in the United States

By

Orders for the Nissan Ariya have been closed in the United States. The Japanese automaker decided to halt orders for the all-electric crossover just as it is preparing to bring the vehicle to market.

The Ariya is designed to augment and perhaps revitalize interest in the Japanese automaker’s electric offerings. Nissan was a pioneer in the battery-electric market, with the Leaf being one of the original modern EVs that were released for the mainstream market. The Leaf, however, has since been overtaken by rivals such as the Tesla Model 3.

The Ariya will compete in the popular but challenging crossover segment, which is populated by vehicles like the Tesla Model Y and the Ford Mustang Mach-E. The Ariya was initially slated to reach showrooms in early 2021, but the vehicle has been delayed. The Ariya just went on sale in Japan, but deliveries in the United States are not expected until later this year.

The delay in Ariya deliveries has resulted in the order banks growing and wait times for customers getting longer. Nissan Motor Co. COO Ashwani Gupta discussed the topic in a statement. “Every customer wants to have it, and we don’t want customers to wait. Ariya has been successfully accepted around the world. Even in the United States, we had to request our customers to stop the orders,” he said.

Nissan has not revealed how many Ariya reservations it has received to date. The company has not announced the current wait times for the vehicle either.

It’s not just Nissan that is experiencing challenges meeting the demand for its all-electric vehicles. Ford, another veteran automaker that is getting into the modern EV game, is currently seeing challenges in the ramp of vehicles like the Ford Maverick, a compact pickup truck with a hybrid option. Order books for the Maverick filled up so quickly that the company halted orders for the 2022 model year.

Even veterans of the electric vehicle sector are not immune to challenges. While speaking at the FT Future of Cars Conference, Tesla CEO Elon Musk noted that “Demand is now exceeding production to a ridiculous degree.” Musk added that Tesla is “probably going to limit or just stop taking orders for anything beyond a certain period of time because some of the timing (for delivery of new orders) is more than a year away.”

