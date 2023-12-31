Non-Tesla EVs to get free first Supercharging session in 18 countries

By

Tesla is offering a free first Supercharging session to non-Tesla electric vehicles (EVs) over the next week, as announced by the company over the weekend.

In a post on X from the automaker’s Europe and Middle East account on Sunday, Tesla announced that it would be offering a free Supercharging session to non-Tesla EVs in 18 different countries. The offer is available until January 6, though drivers will still need to use a credit card on the Tesla mobile app, according to the post.

Tesla didn’t state which countries will get access to the promotion, though the post did come from its Europe and Middle East account, rather than the company’s Asia, North America or Australia and New Zealand pages. When sorting by “Superchargers open to non-Tesla” on the automaker’s website, the map highlights nearby locations in the following 18 countries:

Norway

Sweden

Finland

Denmark

the Netherlands

Belgium

Iceland

Switzerland

United Kingdom

Ireland

France

Spain

Germany

Italy

Austria

Hungary

Romania

Turkey

It was just earlier this month that Tesla announced the addition of non-Tesla EV Supercharging locations in Ireland, Romania and Hungary.

Tesla first launched a pilot program for other EV brands to use its Superchargers in 2021, starting with select locations in the Netherlands. The automaker has gradually expanded the program to several other European countries over the years, launching similar pilots in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and the U.S.

While Tesla has only select locations in North America that are open to other EV brands, nearly every automaker in the region announced plans to adopt the company’s charging hardware this year. Dubbed the North American Charging Standard (NACS) by Tesla in an announcement last year, the agreements are set to give other EV brands access to all Supercharger stations in the coming weeks.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send your tips to us at tips@teslarati.com.

Non-Tesla EVs to get free first Supercharging session in 18 countries