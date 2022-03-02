Rivian launches new Dual Motor options for R1T and R1S, increases Quad Motor pricing

By

Rivian has launched a new Dual Motor variant for its R1T all-electric pickup and the future R1S all-electric SUV while increasing the prices of its Quad Motor configurations of both vehicles, citing “price inflation of supplier components and raw materials.”

The R1T is available in two packages: Explore, starting at $67,500, and Adventure, starting at $73,000. Both vehicles will have Dual and Quad-Motor drive systems, with the Quad-Motor adding $6,000 to either package a customer chooses. Finally, customers can choose between a Standard Pack, which is available for the Dual Motor only and comes at no charge, a Large Pack, adding $6,000 to the price, or a Max Pack, which adds $16,000 to the price.

R1T range ratings for the new Dual Motor variants are as follows:

Explore Package, Dual Motor AWD, Standard Pack – 260+ miles – $67,500

Explore Package, Dual Motor AWD, Large Pack (+$6,000) – 320+ miles – $73,500

Explore Package, Dual Motor AWD, Max Pack (+$16,000) – 400+ miles – $83,500

Adventure Package, Dual Motor AWD, Large Pack (+$6,000) – $79,000

Adventure Package, Dual Motor AWD, Max Pack (+$16,000) – $89,000

R1T range ratings for the Quad Motor variants are as follows:

Explore Package, Quad Motor AWD, Large Pack (+$6,000) – 314 miles – EPA estimated – $79,500

Explore Package, Quad Motor AWD, Max Pack (+$16,000) – 400+ miles – $89,500

Adventure Package, Quad Motor AWD, Large Pack – 314 miles – EPA estimated – $85,000

Adventure Package, Quad Motor AWD, Max Pack (+$16,000) – 400+ miles – $95,000

The R1S is available in two packages: Explore, starting from $72,500, and Adventure, starting at $78,000. Both vehicles also have Dual and Quad-Motor drive systems, with the latter option adding $6,000 to the purchase price. Finally, the Dual Motor option will have a Standard Pack, which again adds no charge. Customers can opt for the Large Pack for $6,000.

R1S range ratings for the new Dual Motor variants are as follows:

“Base” – Explore Package, Dual Motor AWD, Standard Pack – $72,500

Explore Package, Dual Motor AWD, Standard Pack – $72,500 “Large Pack” – Explore Package, Dual Motor AWD, Large Pack (+$6,000) – $78,500

Explore Package, Dual Motor AWD, Large Pack (+$6,000) – $78,500 “Base Adventure” – Adventure Package, Dual Motor AWD, Standard Pack – $78,000

Adventure Package, Dual Motor AWD, Standard Pack – $78,000 “Adventure Large” – Adventure Package, Dual Motor AWD, Large Pack – $84,000

R1S range ratings for the Quad Motor variants are as follows:

Explore Package, Quad Motor AWD, Large Pack (+$6,000) – 316 miles – EPA estimates – $84,500

Standard battery pack vehicles will begin delivery in 2024, Rivian said.

Select early reservation holders will be grandfathered into original pricing. In an email to these customers, Rivian states:

“You may have heard that Rivian’s vehicle and option pricing have increased as a result of price inflation of supplier components and raw materials across the world. Since you are in the final steps of completing your transaction, your Rivian preorder will not be affected by these adjustments.”

Recently, Rivian announced it would work to increase production rates of the R1T pickup by 300 percent from 50 units to 200 units per week.

