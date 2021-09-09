Rivian collaborates with non-profit to preserve biodiversity and fight climate change

By

Rivian announced a collaboration with a non-profit organization called The Nature Conservancy (TNC) to preserve biodiversity, fight climate change, and keep adventures wild.

Rivian will provide vehicles to TNC sites in California, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Florida as part of the collaboration. Rivian will help The Nature Conservancy explore opportunities to further electrify the non-profit’s fleet in the 5.7 million acres of lands it manages across the United States in the following months.

It was only right a camping trip led to this. We're excited to collaborate with @nature_org to help protect our land and water. Learn more about what's to come. https://t.co/cZ0j0mjQ4e pic.twitter.com/RRLk3lkLAc — Rivian (@Rivian) September 8, 2021

The EV startup also plans to provide Rivian Waypoint chargers in select locations of TNC’s nationwide preserve network, allowing people to explore nature properly.

“Our relationship with Rivian heralds a new kind of partnership, showing how smart, clean technology can work with nature to address the twin crises of climate and biodiversity loss. It’s exciting to imagine the possibilities for tech-enabled conservation, and these vehicles are blazing a trail for the future,” said TNC CEO Jennifer Morris.

Rivian and TNC solidified their partnership on a trip through the Nachusa Grasslands, just a few hours away from the EV maker’s manufacturing plant in Normal, Illinois. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe and TNC’s CEO Jennifer Morris traveled through the Nachusa Grasslands both by foot and inside an R1T pickup truck.

The CEOs and their travel companions discussed their business partnership while enjoying the sight of bison, turtles, owls, and nature in general; the very things Rivian and TNC want to preserve and save for future generations.

“Rivian’s products have been developed to inspire and enable people to seamlessly connect with the natural world,” said Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe.

“When someone finds a wild place they love, and they can spend time and explore that place in a respectful way, it strengthens the attachment between person and planet. We naturally protect what we love, and we are excited to work with TNC to protect our natural world and help create responsible access to it.”

Rivian R1T deliveries are expected to start sometime this month. Rivian plans to release the first iteration of the Rivian App before the R1T pickup truck’s release.

