The Boring Company prepares Prufrock 2 for test run in Texas

In a recent drone video, Prufrock-2, The Boring Company’s newest tunnel boring machine (TBM), was spotted at the tunneling startup’s Bastrop, TX location.

Elon Musk’s tunneling company seems to be preparing for Prufrock 2’s test run in Texas. Based on Jeff Roberts’ recent drone video of TBC’s Bastrop location, the entrance and exit points of Prufrock-2 are visible already.

Last month, The Boring Company released a video of Prufrock-2 coming alive in Texas, teasing a test run for the tunneling machine. “Prufrock’s medium-term goal is to exceed 1/10 of human walking speed, which is 7 miles per day,” according to the TBC website.

Prufrock was designed to porpoise, meaning it can launch directly into the surface and re-emerge on its own at an exit point. TBC stated that Prufrock can begin tunneling within 48 hours upon arrival to a site. Because it was designed to porpoise, there is no need to excavate expensive pits to launch and retrieve the machine.

Prufrock may be used in The Boring Company’s upcoming projects, including the one in Texas. TBC reportedly started discussing a projects in Austin and San Antonio. In Austin, TBC proposed a tunnel near Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas. Meanwhile, in San Antonio, The Boring Company is talking with Greater: SATX—a private-public non-profit seeing to economically grow the San Antonio, Texas region.

