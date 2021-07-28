Rivian trademarks the names of six future all-electric models

By

Rivian is preparing for the introduction of six new all-electric pickup trucks and SUVs that will be released in the coming years. The trademarks for the R3S, R4S, R5S, R3T, R4T, and R5T were all submitted by Rivian to the United States Patent and Trademark Office on July 23rd.

Rivian has already had the trademarks to the R1T and R1S logos and naming rights since October 10, 2018. The company has been developing the vehicles ever since and plans to begin deliveries of the R1T pickup in September after several strings of delays due to parts shortages and COVID-19 related issues.

In 2019, Rivian was still getting its ducks in a row in terms of figuring out vehicle production and other necessities related to starting an emerging automotive company. However, it didn’t stop CEO RJ Scaringe from stating that he’d like to launch at least six all-electric models by 2025. Preparing for the electric car surge that will undoubtedly occur in the next several years, Rivian is slotting the namesake of its future cars already as deliveries of its first two cars will take place before the end of the year.

According to the filings present on the USPTO website, Rivian has secured the names of these vehicles already. Three will be SUVs, the other three pickups, likely close-knit relatives of what Rivian will launch later this year.

Credit: USPTO Credit: USPTO Credit: USPTO Credit: USPTO Credit: USPTO Credit: USPTO

Interestingly, it is not uncommon for automakers to submit the names of future vehicles quite a few years before development or any sort of design takes place. Tesla, for example, submitted trademarks for the Model Y in March 2017, the Model 3 in June 2016, and the Roadster in 2005.

Rivian has made several moves in 2021 that would hint toward a broader line of products, which will increase the company’s need for assembly line space and production factories. Earlier this year, Teslarati obtained documents that hinted toward a massive expansion of Rivian’s Normal, Illinois, production facility. The expansion would increase production volume and in-house development of its vehicles.

Additionally, it was reported last week that Rivian was shopping for a new $5 billion assembly plant in the United States, its second factory following the Illinois facility. Rivian is still undecided on a location for the plant, but spokesperson Amy Mast said that it’s early in the process.

Rivian is evidently preparing for a large-scale production project as electrification becomes more mainstream in the U.S. automotive market. The six new electrified models that Rivian is planning to produce in the next few years could be the star of the show at the company’s new factory.

The trademarks were uncovered by the Rivian Owners Forum.

Rivian trademarks the names of six future all-electric models