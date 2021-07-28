Tesla to hold Plaid Model S Team Appreciation Event at Fremont Factory

By

Tesla is planning to hold an Appreciation Event at the Fremont Factory in Northern California on Thursday, July 29th, 2021, documents obtained by Teslarati show.

Earlier this year, Tesla announced the launch of the Plaid Model Model S, a revamped and refreshed version of the company’s flagship electric sedan. CEO Elon Musk announced in January that the vehicle would begin deliveries in February, but several bottlenecks and unexpected delays prevented Tesla from meeting this timeline. Instead, Tesla started delivering the Model S Plaid at a Delivery Event at Fremont on June 10th.

Musk has expressed gratitude to many of Tesla’s teams, but the Plaid Team is getting its own dedicated Appreciation Event on July 29th, according to documents from the City of Fremont. Musk, who has been at the forefront of criticism and displeasure from some Plaid reservation holders, has apologetically and regularly updated Tesla supporters about the Plaid Powertrain’s status for months.

After deliveries were then slated for June 3rd, Musk pushed it back another week, citing “one more week of tweak.” It was not the first delay in the Plaid Model S’ release, but it was the last ahead of first deliveries.

Model S Plaid delivery pushed to June 10. Needs one more week of tweak. This car feels like a spaceship. Words cannot describe the limbic resonance. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 29, 2021

The challenging nature of the Plaid Powertrain took nearly two years to perfect. After the Plaid Model S was first sighted at the Nürburgring in Germany in late 2019, Musk updated fans in April 2020, stating that the powertrain was “getting too complex.” It took another fourteen months to complete, and still, Tesla combats with semiconductor shortages that are out of the automaker’s control. The stressful nature of the Model S Plaid ramp has warranted a little bit of extra appreciation, and the event will likely give the engineers, team of production technicians, and others a pat on the back for all of their hard work.

Details regarding the event are vague currently, but Tesla did file to have the event, just like it did with the Delivery Event in June, with the City of Fremont.

The Model S Plaid is currently the fastest production vehicle in the world, capturing the fastest 1/4-mile time at the Famoso Raceway in Bakersfield, California, earlier this year. The vehicle recently had a temporary hold on deliveries, and Tesla resumed the shipment of Model S Plaid units late last week.

