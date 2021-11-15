Rivian’s 2nd plant most likely to land in Georgia, stock responds

By

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), fresh off of the first deliveries of its R1T all-electric pickup, is set to have its second United States plant land in Georgia. The automaker’s stock responded with a slight increase on Monday morning, bringing its total rise as a publicly-traded company to over 44% since it started trading last Wednesday.

A new report claims that Rivian, based in Normal, Illinois, will bring a second electric vehicle manufacturing plant to the United States by building it in Georgia. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution claims that Rivian is already in late-stage discussions to open a plant along Interstate 20, east of Atlanta. The plant is likely to land in Morgan, Newton, and Walton counties, as the final destination for the EV production site has yet to be finalized, the report claims. Additionally, no figures of how much Rivian would be willing to invest were disclosed, although earlier speculative reports from mid-2021 claim Rivian has somewhat of a blank check mentality when it comes to expanding its production footprint.

Earlier reports for “Project Terra,” Rivian’s code name for the second plant, stated that the automaker was expected to set aside up to $5 billion for the next facility. Fort Worth, Texas was seemingly the front runner for the facility after the City’s Economic Development Department gave a presentation to City Council members that showed economic advantages to welcoming Rivian to the area. Rivian did not confirm or deny whether Fort Worth was a front runner for the new plant, but the company’s spokespeople told Teslarati in August that the company “is in discussions with multiple locations as part of a competitive process for siting a second manufacturing facility. This may include Rivian being involved in certain public-facing processes at potential locations. Involvement in these processes does not indicate a final decision.”

Sources told the AJC that Rivian has been sought after by the State of Georgia in an aggressive manner. The State seems hungry to bring a large-scale EV manufacturing project to the area, which will undoubtedly supply thousands of manufacturing jobs. The State already is the home of the Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia facility, which produces 360,000 cars per year and is comprised of 2.2 million square feet of manufacturing space. Additionally, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has made it a priority to expand the EV industry in the State. As a result of Kemp’s push, SK Battery America will build a $2.6 billion plant in Commerce, Georgia.

Rivan stock has increased by 44% since its IPO last Wednesday. At the time of writing, Rivian was trading at $146.64, up 12.84%.

