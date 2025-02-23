Rivian releases its Q4 and full-year 2024 financial results

By

Rivian reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 financial results last week, along with setting its delivery guidance for the year and highlighting its Department of Energy (DOE) loan that now appears to be up in the air.

On Thursday, Rivian announced its Q4 2024 and full-year financial results in a press release, highlighting that it achieved a gross profit of $170 million in the fourth quarter, along with posting a $729 million improvement year-over-year to adjusted EBITDA. The release also highlights the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s $6.6 billion loan for a planned factory in Georgia, though recent developments with U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency have called the investment into question.

Rivian produced a total of 12,727 vehicles in Q4 and delivered 14,183, along with full-year results of 49,476 produced and 51,579 delivered. The company initially targeted a 57,000 production guidance for 2024, reducing that in October to just 47,000 to 49,000 due to supply and production issues.

Last year, Rivian and Volkswagen also announced plans to launch a closed joint venture and software-platform partnership, which the companies closed on in Q4 for about $5.8 billion. The automaker says $3.5 billion of the funding will go to Rivian over the next few years, while the first $1 billion was posted in Q2’s earnings in the form of a convertible note.

“This quarter we achieved positive gross profit and removed $31,000 in automotive cost of goods sold per vehicle delivered in Q4 2024 relative to Q4 2023,” said RJ Scaringe, Rivian CEO. “Our focus on cost efficiency across the business is critical for the launch of our mass market product, R2. The R2 bill of materials is approximately 95% sourced and is expected to be approximately half that of the improved R1 bill of materials.

“I couldn’t be more excited about R2, and I believe the combination of capabilities and cost efficiencies along with the amazing level of excitement from customers will make R2 a truly transformational product for Rivian.”

You can see Rivian’s 2025 guidance below, along with its full financial results for Q4 and full-year 2024.

The news comes amidst uncertainty surrounding Rivian’s Georgia loan, due to the Trump administration’s freeze on federal loans and grants. According to statements from Georgia Governor Brian Kemp last week, it’s still not clear whether Rivian’s loan, granted under the Biden administration, will be targeted as part of the push.

“You know, they [Rivian] secured that loan at the tail end of the Biden administration, and, you know, I think there’s no secret that the Trump administration is taking a look at all those things. So I don’t really know where that stands right now,” Kemp said in a statement to WSB-TV 2 Atlanta.

It also comes after Scaringe a few weeks ago said that he wasn’t nervous about Trump’s EV policies, adding that the DOE loan had already been granted through a “legally binding agreement with the DOE,” that had been “negotiated over the last couple years” and included a wide range of conditions the automaker must meet.

