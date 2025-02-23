By

Tesla and CEO Elon Musk have doubled down on plans to deploy in-house robotaxi ride-hailing services, as highlighted in a recent conversation with Uber’s top executive.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says that Musk was not interested in talking about utilizing the Uber platform for Tesla’s future robotaxis, as detailed in a recent report from Fortune. Khosrowshahi says that he has spoken with Musk and that the company is looking to stay in-house with the robotaxi, which is consistent with its recent release and longtime teasing of a ride-hailing platform.

The executive also points to Tesla’s competitive status with Alphabet-owned Waymo, which is currently already operating paid driverless ride-hailing services in a handful of cities in the U.S.

“I’ve had conversations with him at this point,” Khosrowshahi said on Friday, during an interview with Bloomberg TV in Miami. “They want to build it alone, so to some extent in Austin, we and Waymo will be competing with Tesla when they launch… Life is long, but we would love to partner with them.”

Despite this, Khosrowshahi said that it could make “a lot of economic sense” for the companies to work together, and for Uber’s platform to support Tesla’s initial robotaxi rollout.

“What we bring is demand to the AV ecosystem when demand often is quite variable.”

READ MORE ON TESLA’S ROBOTAXIS: Tesla’s FSD bashed by Zoox executive ahead of robotaxi rollout

Tesla initially shared a teasers of a mobile app UI for ride-hailing last April during the company’s Q1 2024 shareholder’s deck. The company has also said that it’s already testing a ride-hailing service with employees in both the Bay Area, California and in Texas, near its Fremont and Austin factories.

It also comes after Tesla revealed its two-seat, steering wheel-less “Cybercab” in October, on which Teslarati reported from the “We, Robot” unveiling event.

🎥: Our FULL first ride in the @Tesla Cybercab pic.twitter.com/6gR7OgKRCz — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) October 11, 2024

Our first good looks at the Tesla Cybercab wheels and brake calipers. At “We, Robot,” the wheels were concealed by gold covers. 🤖 What are your thoughts on the first looks at a potential wheel design? https://t.co/j6YDe4YLHx pic.twitter.com/Na0Uk4RfXX — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) October 28, 2024

The Cybercab’s eventual wide-scale release, alongside expected “Unsupervised” versions of Full Self Driving (FSD) — which are slated to start rolling out this June — are in direct competition with Waymo, Amazon-owned Zoox, Uber’s ride-hailing software, and a handful of other companies in the emerging ride-hailing and driverless robotaxi businesses.

Tesla also started alluding to a mobile ride-hailing app in its source code earlier this month, quietly deploying an upcoming screen that will let users rate their ride-hailing experiences—though it isn’t expected to go full consumer mode anytime soon.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Need accessories for your Tesla? Check out the Teslarati Marketplace:

Tesla is going in-house for robotaxi platform, says one competitor